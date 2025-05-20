Thailand video news | Thailand COVID-19 cases surge amid warnings of underreporting, Miss Grand International arrested in Vietnam

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
117 5 minutes read
Thailand video news | Thailand COVID-19 cases surge amid warnings of underreporting, Miss Grand International arrested in Vietnam

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay report major stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Thailand battles a spike in COVID-19 cases, with experts warning of underreporting. In Trang, a father shocks the nation by kicking a child at a kindergarten. A violent fight erupts on Pattaya Beach between foreign tourists and transgender individuals. Rescue teams race to save a worker trapped in a Bangkok MRT landslide. Phuket gears up to host a vibrant Pride parade, while the Thai government proposes long-term visas and land leases to attract foreign investment. Elsewhere, lightning kills three at Cambodia’s Angkor Wat, a landslide traps miners in Indonesia, the Philippine president pushes for political unity, and Vietnam arrests Miss Grand International over a supplement scam.

Thailand COVID-19 Cases Surge Amid Warnings of Underreporting

Thailand is experiencing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases, with over 31,000 new infections reported from May 11–17, marking the 11th consecutive week of increases. Dr. Thira Woratanarat warns that the real number is likely higher due to unreported cases and underestimation in official data. He urges the public to take precautions, including wearing masks in crowded places and avoiding close contact with sick individuals. Dr. Thira expects the surge to continue for several more months and stresses community vigilance to manage the outbreak.

Thai Child Traumatised After Being Kicked by Classmate’s Father

A Thai father was caught on video kicking a six-year-old boy in the head at a kindergarten in Trang on May 15, allegedly in retaliation for his child being scratched during play. The disturbing footage sparked outrage online, with the boy’s mother reporting emotional trauma and a change in her son’s behaviour. The school denied pressuring the family to forgive the attacker and claimed to have offered psychological support. Police have charged the father with assault, but he denies wrongdoing despite video evidence. The school now bans parents from entering the premises to prevent future incidents.

Related Articles

Tourists and Transgender Group Clash in Violent Pattaya Beach Brawl

A violent brawl broke out on Pattaya Beach around 4:15 a.m. on May 19 between a group of transgender individuals and several foreign tourists, reportedly Israeli nationals. The fight began after a dispute over a 3,000 baht transaction for sexual services turned sour when the tourists, appearing intoxicated, demanded a refund. A bottle attack escalated the situation, which was caught on video. A local delivery rider trying to intervene was also assaulted. Police arrived to break up the fight and have since launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and questioning both parties to determine legal outcomes.

Bangkok MRT Worker Trapped in Landslide During Construction Accident

A construction worker is missing after a landslide at the MRT Orange Line site on Lan Luang Road in Bangkok on May 19. The worker fell into a 19-metre-deep pit and was buried under soil, prompting an urgent rescue operation by the Ruam Katanyu Foundation. The incident occurred at the future Lan Luang MRT station, part of a project expected to be completed by 2030. Officials from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority have pledged a full investigation while maintaining that safety protocols were in place. The rescue mission is ongoing with no further updates yet released.

Phuket Prepares to Host Major Pride Parade Celebrating LGBTQ+ Rights

Phuket will host City Pride 2025 on June 28, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community under the theme Wave of Generations. Organised by the Phuket City Municipality with support from the government, private, and community sectors, the event will feature a 500-person rainbow parade starting at Queen Sirikit Park and ending in Old Town. Highlights include art installations, interactive zones, and a concert by top artists. The event promotes diversity, equal rights, and tourism, reinforcing Phuket’s image as an inclusive and welcoming destination. Over 800 parking spaces have been arranged to accommodate attendees.

Thailand Eyes 10-Year Visa and 99-Year Land Leases to Boost Economy

Thailand is proposing a 10-year tourist visa and 99-year land leases to attract long-term foreign residents and boost its economy. Announced by Deputy PM Pichai Chunhavajira, the plan aims to revitalise tourism, attract investment, and stimulate sectors like tech, EVs, and logistics. The proposals, tied to broader infrastructure and digital upgrades, are part of a strategy to counter global economic pressures. Further discussions will define responsibilities and funding. The government hopes these long-term measures will position Thailand as a top destination for international work, living, and investment.

Lightning Strike at Cambodia’s Angkor Wat Kills Three Tourists

Three Cambodian nationals were killed and several others injured by a lightning strike at Angkor Wat on May 17 while seeking shelter near the main temple. Footage showed emergency response efforts, but officials have remained mostly silent. Cambodia’s tourism minister urged the public to remove posts about the incident, fearing harm to tourism. The Cambodian Red Cross confirmed aid to victims’ families but declined further comment. Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and major tourist draw, has faced recent controversy over the forced relocation of nearby families, raising human rights concerns despite ongoing tourism development.

Six Dead, 14 Missing After Gold Mine Landslide in Indonesia’s Papua

A landslide triggered by heavy rain killed six workers and left 14 missing at a small gold mine in Indonesia’s Papua region on May 17. The site, located in the remote Arfak mountains, was operated by local residents. Search efforts have been suspended due to bad weather, damaged roads, and the site’s inaccessibility—requiring a 12-hour trek from the nearest town. Four people were also injured. Rescue operations are set to resume on Tuesday. The incident highlights ongoing risks linked to unregulated, small-scale mining in Indonesia’s remote areas.

President Marcos Open to Reconciliation as Duterte Trial Looms

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos has expressed openness to reconciling with the Duterte family amid political tensions following Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment and former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest. Marcos said he seeks peace and cooperation to improve government performance after midterm election losses. He also acknowledged public frustration with slow services and promised to take a tougher stance on inefficiency. Meanwhile, lawmakers stressed the upcoming impeachment trial of VP Duterte is a constitutional process—not a “bloodbath,” as she warned—and urged due process, transparency, and non-interference from the judiciary.

Miss Grand International Arrested in Vietnam Over Fiber Supplement Fraud

Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien has been arrested in Vietnam over her involvement in promoting Kera Supergreens Gummies, falsely marketed as a fiber-rich health supplement. Investigators found the gummies contained minimal fiber and used misleading claims like “one gummy equals one plate of vegetables.” Tien held a 30% profit share and failed to disclose her posts were paid promotions. Tests revealed the gummies relied on sorbitol—a laxative—for digestive effects. Over 135,000 units were sold. Tien was fined, while co-promoters Pham Quang Linh and Nguyen Thi Thai Hang were arrested for consumer fraud.

 

Latest Thailand News
PM Paetongtarn explores UK, Monaco for Thai market expansion Politics News

PM Paetongtarn explores UK, Monaco for Thai market expansion

1 minute ago
Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push Thailand News

Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push

1 hour ago
Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station Thailand News

Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station

1 hour ago
Family of three electrocuted in tragic Trang accident Thailand News

Family of three electrocuted in tragic Trang accident

1 hour ago
Busted: Aussie caught with 22kg of crystal meth at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Busted: Aussie caught with 22kg of crystal meth at Bangkok airport

2 hours ago
Thailand postpones digital wallet scheme indefinitely Thailand News

Thailand postpones digital wallet scheme indefinitely

2 hours ago
Tragic shooting in Pattani claims lives of two volunteers South Thailand News

Tragic shooting in Pattani claims lives of two volunteers

2 hours ago
Transwoman nicked after Pattaya Beach brawl with Israeli tourist Pattaya News

Transwoman nicked after Pattaya Beach brawl with Israeli tourist

2 hours ago
Sky high fixes: Bangkok’s traffic nightmare gets new overpasses Bangkok News

Sky high fixes: Bangkok’s traffic nightmare gets new overpasses

2 hours ago
Dead tide: Mystery man washed up on Pattaya Beach Pattaya News

Dead tide: Mystery man washed up on Pattaya Beach

3 hours ago
Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves one dead and another injured Road deaths

Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves one dead and another injured

3 hours ago
Rescue volunteer shocked as foreigner trashes Pattaya booth Pattaya News

Rescue volunteer shocked as foreigner trashes Pattaya booth

3 hours ago
Being Thailand 2025 highlights Thailand’s evolving role as a global wellness economy leader Phuket Travel

Being Thailand 2025 highlights Thailand’s evolving role as a global wellness economy leader

3 hours ago
Search continues for Thai worker buried in landslide at MRT site Bangkok News

Search continues for Thai worker buried in landslide at MRT site

3 hours ago
Near miss: Cement chunk smashes woman’s car on Rama II Bangkok News

Near miss: Cement chunk smashes woman’s car on Rama II

3 hours ago
Ex-British air hostess busted in Sri Lanka over 67k baht drug stash Thailand News

Ex-British air hostess busted in Sri Lanka over 67k baht drug stash

3 hours ago
Intoxicated karaoke workers crash into barriers in Trat Road deaths

Intoxicated karaoke workers crash into barriers in Trat

4 hours ago
Runaway van slams into 4 taxis outside Phuket Airport Phuket News

Runaway van slams into 4 taxis outside Phuket Airport

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods warning Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods warning

4 hours ago
Phuket lawyer accused of misconduct and affair with client’s girlfriend Thailand News

Phuket lawyer accused of misconduct and affair with client’s girlfriend

19 hours ago
Chon Buri monk caught with drugs after positive urine test Thailand News

Chon Buri monk caught with drugs after positive urine test

20 hours ago
Thai boy traumatised after being kicked by classmate&#8217;s father Thailand News

Thai boy traumatised after being kicked by classmate’s father

20 hours ago
K by Vicky Cheng brings contemporary Cantonese cuisine to Bangkok Best Bites

K by Vicky Cheng brings contemporary Cantonese cuisine to Bangkok

20 hours ago
Argument turns deadly as nephew stabs uncle in Nakhon Ratchasima Thailand News

Argument turns deadly as nephew stabs uncle in Nakhon Ratchasima

21 hours ago
Pattaya pushes ahead with Jomtien beachfront revamp Pattaya News

Pattaya pushes ahead with Jomtien beachfront revamp

21 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
117 5 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

Related Articles

Thailand video news | Israeli tourist sparks outrage on Koh Pha Ngan, Irish tourist arrested after violent brawl in Pattaya

Thailand video news | Israeli tourist sparks outrage on Koh Pha Ngan, Irish tourist arrested after violent brawl in Pattaya

2 weeks ago
Thailand video news | Pattaya street brawl leaves three foreigners injured, Belgian man deported over repeated drunken behaviour

Thailand video news | Pattaya street brawl leaves three foreigners injured, Belgian man deported over repeated drunken behaviour

2 weeks ago
Thailand video news | Ladyboy brawl sparks image concerns in Phuket, Serial concrete attacker caught in Bangkok

Thailand video news | Ladyboy brawl sparks image concerns in Phuket, Serial concrete attacker caught in Bangkok

2 weeks ago
Thailand video news | Polish couple fined for public nudity on Koh Phangan, Drunk Thai hospital director injures TV crew in car crash

Thailand video news | Polish couple fined for public nudity on Koh Phangan, Drunk Thai hospital director injures TV crew in car crash

3 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x