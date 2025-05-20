Thailand video news | Thailand COVID-19 cases surge amid warnings of underreporting, Miss Grand International arrested in Vietnam

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay report major stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Thailand battles a spike in COVID-19 cases, with experts warning of underreporting. In Trang, a father shocks the nation by kicking a child at a kindergarten. A violent fight erupts on Pattaya Beach between foreign tourists and transgender individuals. Rescue teams race to save a worker trapped in a Bangkok MRT landslide. Phuket gears up to host a vibrant Pride parade, while the Thai government proposes long-term visas and land leases to attract foreign investment. Elsewhere, lightning kills three at Cambodia’s Angkor Wat, a landslide traps miners in Indonesia, the Philippine president pushes for political unity, and Vietnam arrests Miss Grand International over a supplement scam.

Thailand is experiencing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases, with over 31,000 new infections reported from May 11–17, marking the 11th consecutive week of increases. Dr. Thira Woratanarat warns that the real number is likely higher due to unreported cases and underestimation in official data. He urges the public to take precautions, including wearing masks in crowded places and avoiding close contact with sick individuals. Dr. Thira expects the surge to continue for several more months and stresses community vigilance to manage the outbreak.

A Thai father was caught on video kicking a six-year-old boy in the head at a kindergarten in Trang on May 15, allegedly in retaliation for his child being scratched during play. The disturbing footage sparked outrage online, with the boy’s mother reporting emotional trauma and a change in her son’s behaviour. The school denied pressuring the family to forgive the attacker and claimed to have offered psychological support. Police have charged the father with assault, but he denies wrongdoing despite video evidence. The school now bans parents from entering the premises to prevent future incidents.

A violent brawl broke out on Pattaya Beach around 4:15 a.m. on May 19 between a group of transgender individuals and several foreign tourists, reportedly Israeli nationals. The fight began after a dispute over a 3,000 baht transaction for sexual services turned sour when the tourists, appearing intoxicated, demanded a refund. A bottle attack escalated the situation, which was caught on video. A local delivery rider trying to intervene was also assaulted. Police arrived to break up the fight and have since launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and questioning both parties to determine legal outcomes.

A construction worker is missing after a landslide at the MRT Orange Line site on Lan Luang Road in Bangkok on May 19. The worker fell into a 19-metre-deep pit and was buried under soil, prompting an urgent rescue operation by the Ruam Katanyu Foundation. The incident occurred at the future Lan Luang MRT station, part of a project expected to be completed by 2030. Officials from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority have pledged a full investigation while maintaining that safety protocols were in place. The rescue mission is ongoing with no further updates yet released.

Phuket will host City Pride 2025 on June 28, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community under the theme Wave of Generations. Organised by the Phuket City Municipality with support from the government, private, and community sectors, the event will feature a 500-person rainbow parade starting at Queen Sirikit Park and ending in Old Town. Highlights include art installations, interactive zones, and a concert by top artists. The event promotes diversity, equal rights, and tourism, reinforcing Phuket’s image as an inclusive and welcoming destination. Over 800 parking spaces have been arranged to accommodate attendees.

Thailand is proposing a 10-year tourist visa and 99-year land leases to attract long-term foreign residents and boost its economy. Announced by Deputy PM Pichai Chunhavajira, the plan aims to revitalise tourism, attract investment, and stimulate sectors like tech, EVs, and logistics. The proposals, tied to broader infrastructure and digital upgrades, are part of a strategy to counter global economic pressures. Further discussions will define responsibilities and funding. The government hopes these long-term measures will position Thailand as a top destination for international work, living, and investment.

Three Cambodian nationals were killed and several others injured by a lightning strike at Angkor Wat on May 17 while seeking shelter near the main temple. Footage showed emergency response efforts, but officials have remained mostly silent. Cambodia’s tourism minister urged the public to remove posts about the incident, fearing harm to tourism. The Cambodian Red Cross confirmed aid to victims’ families but declined further comment. Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and major tourist draw, has faced recent controversy over the forced relocation of nearby families, raising human rights concerns despite ongoing tourism development.

A landslide triggered by heavy rain killed six workers and left 14 missing at a small gold mine in Indonesia’s Papua region on May 17. The site, located in the remote Arfak mountains, was operated by local residents. Search efforts have been suspended due to bad weather, damaged roads, and the site’s inaccessibility—requiring a 12-hour trek from the nearest town. Four people were also injured. Rescue operations are set to resume on Tuesday. The incident highlights ongoing risks linked to unregulated, small-scale mining in Indonesia’s remote areas.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos has expressed openness to reconciling with the Duterte family amid political tensions following Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment and former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest. Marcos said he seeks peace and cooperation to improve government performance after midterm election losses. He also acknowledged public frustration with slow services and promised to take a tougher stance on inefficiency. Meanwhile, lawmakers stressed the upcoming impeachment trial of VP Duterte is a constitutional process—not a “bloodbath,” as she warned—and urged due process, transparency, and non-interference from the judiciary.

Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien has been arrested in Vietnam over her involvement in promoting Kera Supergreens Gummies, falsely marketed as a fiber-rich health supplement. Investigators found the gummies contained minimal fiber and used misleading claims like “one gummy equals one plate of vegetables.” Tien held a 30% profit share and failed to disclose her posts were paid promotions. Tests revealed the gummies relied on sorbitol—a laxative—for digestive effects. Over 135,000 units were sold. Tien was fined, while co-promoters Pham Quang Linh and Nguyen Thi Thai Hang were arrested for consumer fraud.