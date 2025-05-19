Landslide at Bangkok MRT construction site leaves 1 worker missing

Rescue teams battle unstable ground in race to find trapped man

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin16 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
74 1 minute read
Landslide at Bangkok MRT construction site leaves 1 worker missing
Photo via Matichon

A worker went missing in a landslide at a construction site for the MRT Orange Line on Lan Luang Road in Bangkok today, May 19.

Renowned Thai journalist Anuwat Fuangthongdang reported the accident on his official Facebook page this afternoon.

“Breaking news on May 19, at noon: a construction worker at the MRT station fell into a 19-metre-deep hole and was buried by a landslide. The incident occurred in Lan Luang Soi 6. The worker remains missing. The Ruam Katanyu Rescue Foundation and medical personnel are working to retrieve the individual. Wishing everyone safety.”

A member of the rescue team, Nakon Auttawut Phoamphai, also posted on Facebook, sharing that the situation was serious, as the worker was trapped beneath a substantial amount of soil.

Related Articles

The scene of the incident is the construction site of the Lan Luang MRT station, part of the extended MRT Orange Line project, which is overseen by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).

Landslide MRT construction Bangkok
Photo via Thai PBS

In the first phase of construction, which is currently underway, the Orange Line will connect with the MRT Blue Line at the Thailand Cultural Centre Station and with the Yellow Line at Yaek Lam Sali Station.

The Bangkok Post reported in November last year that the extended train line was expected to be fully operational by 2030. According to the most recent update on the official website of the MRT Orange Line, construction on 10 out of 17 stations has been completed.

MRT worker missing Bangkok
Photo via Thai PBS

The MRTA told Thai PBS that the cause of the incident would be thoroughly investigated, while insisting that worker safety had been emphasised throughout the operation.

Further details about the rescue mission have not yet been released by the rescue team or the relevant departments.

In a related story, a footpath at the Fai Chai MRT Station in Bangkok Noi district collapsed in August last year. Fortunately, no pedestrians were injured. The collapse was reportedly caused by a leaking underground water pipe.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June Phuket News

Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June

11 seconds ago
Landslide at Bangkok MRT construction site leaves 1 worker missing Thailand News

Landslide at Bangkok MRT construction site leaves 1 worker missing

16 minutes ago
Ayutthaya high-speed rail plans raise UNESCO heritage concerns Thailand News

Ayutthaya high-speed rail plans raise UNESCO heritage concerns

40 minutes ago
South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath Thailand News

South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath

53 minutes ago
Thai Finance Ministry to ease debt relief criteria Thailand News

Thai Finance Ministry to ease debt relief criteria

1 hour ago
Suspects surrender over Thai office building collapse, claim limited role Crime News

Suspects surrender over Thai office building collapse, claim limited role

1 hour ago
Naked Russian man escapes hospital, causes chaos in Pattaya Thailand News

Naked Russian man escapes hospital, causes chaos in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Tragic collision on Rama 2 Road leaves one dead, one injured Road deaths

Tragic collision on Rama 2 Road leaves one dead, one injured

2 hours ago
Claw machine crackdown in Thailand targets student routes Thailand News

Claw machine crackdown in Thailand targets student routes

2 hours ago
Man arrested after decade on the run for machete attack Crime News

Man arrested after decade on the run for machete attack

2 hours ago
Thailand launches first leopard shark rewilding project in Phuket Phuket News

Thailand launches first leopard shark rewilding project in Phuket

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in truck crash in Bang Pakong Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in truck crash in Bang Pakong

4 hours ago
Pattaya app-based taxi rider punches Indian man for groping him Pattaya News

Pattaya app-based taxi rider punches Indian man for groping him

4 hours ago
Petition planned to halt Senate&#8217;s appointment powers amid election probe Thailand News

Petition planned to halt Senate’s appointment powers amid election probe

4 hours ago
Family dispute turns violent as monk accused of assault Crime News

Family dispute turns violent as monk accused of assault

4 hours ago
Woman reclaims missing car after spotting it on road (video) Crime News

Woman reclaims missing car after spotting it on road (video)

4 hours ago
Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash Thailand News

Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash

4 hours ago
Elderly woman fatally hit by car while crossing road in Samut Songkhram Thailand News

Elderly woman fatally hit by car while crossing road in Samut Songkhram

4 hours ago
Body found in barrel at reservoir near three Thai provinces Crime News

Body found in barrel at reservoir near three Thai provinces

4 hours ago
Three dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting tragedy Crime News

Three dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting tragedy

4 hours ago
Thailand plans e-commerce laws to curb foreign dominance Business News

Thailand plans e-commerce laws to curb foreign dominance

5 hours ago
Local politician and wife killed in tragic Trang motorcycle crash Road deaths

Local politician and wife killed in tragic Trang motorcycle crash

5 hours ago
Nonthaburi canal walkway subsidence raises safety concerns Thailand News

Nonthaburi canal walkway subsidence raises safety concerns

5 hours ago
Indian man found dead after going missing from Koh Samet resort Thailand News

Indian man found dead after going missing from Koh Samet resort

5 hours ago
Mysterious blaze engulfs BMW X3 in Chon Buri home Thailand News

Mysterious blaze engulfs BMW X3 in Chon Buri home

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin16 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
74 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Pattaya app-based taxi rider punches Indian man for groping him

Pattaya app-based taxi rider punches Indian man for groping him

4 hours ago
Woman reclaims missing car after spotting it on road (video)

Woman reclaims missing car after spotting it on road (video)

4 hours ago
Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash

Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash

4 hours ago
Indian man found dead after going missing from Koh Samet resort

Indian man found dead after going missing from Koh Samet resort

5 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x