Thai boy traumatised after being kicked by classmate’s father

Police lay charges but attacker denies wrongdoing despite footage

Petch Petpailin Monday, May 19, 2025
Thai boy traumatised after being kicked by classmate’s father
A Thai father kicked a six year old boy in the head at a kindergarten in the southern province of Trang on Thursday, May 15, allegedly because the boy had played roughly with his child, which resulted in an injury.

A Twitter account by the name of Mr.Hap shared a video of the physical assault on Saturday, May 17, although the incident occurred two days earlier. The caption read…

“A Thai father kicked a six year old boy until he collapsed to the ground in anger after his child sustained a scratch from playing with the victim. The school urged the victim and his family to forgive the attacker, fearing the matter would harm the school’s reputation. The incident took place at a kindergarten in Trang.”

In the video, the young boy is seen standing with his mother. The attacker, holding his own child’s arm, was speaking to a teacher in a white dress before suddenly rushing forward and kicking the child. Other children and parents at the scene were visibly shocked.

Public opinion was divided. Some netizens suggested the attacker’s child might have been repeatedly bullied or injured, prompting the violent reaction.

Others insisted that parents should not involve themselves in conflicts between children, and that there were far more appropriate ways to resolve such issues.

Thai man kicks six year old boy in kindergarten
Photo via X/ Mr.Hap

The victim’s mother told MGR Online that her son was not admitted to the hospital as his physical injuries were minor. However, she reported that he suffered significant mental trauma. He reportedly woke in the night crying and was frightened by men who resembled the attacker.

She added that her son had changed since the incident. Once friendly, he now avoided eye contact and refused to return to school.

Father kicks boy for causing his child injury
Photo via X/ Mr.Hap

The mother stated that he would not resume his studies at the school until the attacker faced proper legal consequences. The incident was reported to officers at Mueang Trang Police Station.

The school denied allegations that it pressured the victim’s family to drop the legal case, claiming instead that it provided a psychologist to support both the boy and his mother. It also reported the matter to the relevant authorities to seek justice for the child.

To prevent similar incidents, the school now bars parents from entering the school premises when dropping off or collecting their children.

Thai boy kicked in school
Photo via MGR Online

Police at Mueang Trang Police Station informed Channel 7 that the attacker was charged under Section 295 of the Criminal Law for physically assaulting another person, causing mental and physical harm. The penalty includes up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Despite clear video evidence, the accused continues to deny committing the assault.

