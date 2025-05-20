Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station

A Thai man sustained three gunshot wounds after attempting to attack officers at a police station in the Isaan province of Sakon Nakhon yesterday, May 19.

The suspect, identified as Wisit, was rushed from Ban Mueang Police Station to Phra Ajarn Mun Bhuridatto Hospital in Ban Muang District, Sakon Nakhon, following the shooting. No further updates on his condition were available in the media.

Before the shooting, Wisit arrived at the police station on his motorcycle. He was visibly intoxicated and appeared enraged. He then approached the station holding four knives, broke the front glass door, and stormed into the complaints room.

However, no officers were present in the room at the time, prompting Wisit to proceed to the second and third floors of the station, where he attempted to attack every officer he encountered. Each officer managed to evade him and push him out of the building.

Wisit then charged at Police Sub-Lieutenant Boontum, shouting and behaving aggressively. In response, Boontum fired a warning shot into the air with his 9mm pistol.

The warning shot failed to deter Wisit, who continued charging towards the officer. For his safety, Boontum fired three shots into Wisit’s body, causing him to collapse.

Other officers then intervened and transported Wisit to the hospital. According to the police report, Wisit was known to suffer from mental illness, although the specific cause of his symptoms and violent behaviour remained unclear.

A similar incident occurred at Chatchai Police Station in Phuket in November last year. In that case, 48 year old Choo-ai Phonthin attacked Police Lieutenant Colonel Akkaraphon Wilai with a knife, inflicting two wounds that required eight stitches.

Choo-ai fled to Phang Nga province to seek medical treatment for injuries sustained during the incident. Police tracked him down and arrested him at the hospital.

It was believed that Choo-ai had committed the attack out of anger, following a previous arrest by Chatchai Police Station officers for damaging another person’s property. It was not reported whether Choo-ai also suffered from mental health issues.