Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June

Themed Wave of Generations, the island honours LGBTQ+ community with parade and festivities

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner18 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
59 1 minute read
Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June
Photo via PR Phuket/Phuket News

Phuket City Municipality is set to host Phuket City Pride 2025 on June 28, featuring a pride parade and a day of celebrations. The event aims to highlight diversity, advocate for equal rights, and support both tourism and the local economy.

The municipality is collaborating with government agencies, private enterprises, and community groups to organise the event. Chalermporn Piyanarongroj, Chief Administrative Officer of Phuket City Municipality and Acting Mayor, confirmed the city’s preparedness for this large-scale initiative during a press conference on May 16.

Chalermporn stressed the significance of recognising gender diversity, advocating human rights, and fostering social harmony.

“This is more than just a parade; it’s a movement to recognise the LGBTQ+ community and their rights.

Related Articles

Phuket is proud to celebrate diversity in all its forms and stand with every generation for equality.”

Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June | News by Thaiger
Photo via PR Phuket/Phuket News

Scheduled during pride month, the event will embrace the theme Wave of Generations, honouring LGBTQ+ individuals from various eras. A highlight will be a rainbow parade featuring 25 groups from government, businesses, community organisations, and celebrities.

The parade will start at 5pm from Dragon Square at Queen Sirikit Park and proceed to the Chartered Bank Intersection in Phuket Old Town.

Over 500 participants are expected to join, displaying rainbow flags in a vivid celebration of sexual diversity and unity. The event also includes interactive installations and photo opportunities, such as the Phuket Rainbow sign, the Rainbow Bunny installation by the old Police Station, and the Pride Wall at Dragon Square for visitors to share messages.

Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June | News by Thaiger
Photo via PR Phuket/Phuket News

Additional attractions include the Peranakan Museum, the Rainbow Building, Suriyadet Circle’s Nong Ya Ya fountain, and designated photography zones.

A mini concert by renowned artists will take place from 8pm until midnight in front of the Government Savings Bank on Phang Nga Rd, reported Phuket News.

Parking arrangements have been made for approximately 800 vehicles across four locations. Phuket City Pride 2025 promises to be a landmark event, as the city continues to position itself as an inclusive destination.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand and Indonesia shakes hands on continued partnership Thailand News

Thailand and Indonesia shakes hands on continued partnership

37 seconds ago
Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June Phuket News

Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June

18 minutes ago
Landslide at Bangkok MRT construction site leaves 1 worker missing Thailand News

Landslide at Bangkok MRT construction site leaves 1 worker missing

34 minutes ago
Ayutthaya high-speed rail plans raise UNESCO heritage concerns Thailand News

Ayutthaya high-speed rail plans raise UNESCO heritage concerns

58 minutes ago
South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath Thailand News

South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath

1 hour ago
Thai Finance Ministry to ease debt relief criteria Thailand News

Thai Finance Ministry to ease debt relief criteria

2 hours ago
Suspects surrender over Thai office building collapse, claim limited role Crime News

Suspects surrender over Thai office building collapse, claim limited role

2 hours ago
Naked Russian man escapes hospital, causes chaos in Pattaya Thailand News

Naked Russian man escapes hospital, causes chaos in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Tragic collision on Rama 2 Road leaves one dead, one injured Road deaths

Tragic collision on Rama 2 Road leaves one dead, one injured

2 hours ago
Claw machine crackdown in Thailand targets student routes Thailand News

Claw machine crackdown in Thailand targets student routes

2 hours ago
Man arrested after decade on the run for machete attack Crime News

Man arrested after decade on the run for machete attack

2 hours ago
Thailand launches first leopard shark rewilding project in Phuket Phuket News

Thailand launches first leopard shark rewilding project in Phuket

4 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in truck crash in Bang Pakong Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in truck crash in Bang Pakong

4 hours ago
Pattaya app-based taxi rider punches Indian man for groping him Pattaya News

Pattaya app-based taxi rider punches Indian man for groping him

4 hours ago
Petition planned to halt Senate&#8217;s appointment powers amid election probe Thailand News

Petition planned to halt Senate’s appointment powers amid election probe

4 hours ago
Family dispute turns violent as monk accused of assault Crime News

Family dispute turns violent as monk accused of assault

4 hours ago
Woman reclaims missing car after spotting it on road (video) Crime News

Woman reclaims missing car after spotting it on road (video)

4 hours ago
Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash Thailand News

Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash

4 hours ago
Elderly woman fatally hit by car while crossing road in Samut Songkhram Thailand News

Elderly woman fatally hit by car while crossing road in Samut Songkhram

4 hours ago
Body found in barrel at reservoir near three Thai provinces Crime News

Body found in barrel at reservoir near three Thai provinces

5 hours ago
Three dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting tragedy Crime News

Three dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting tragedy

5 hours ago
Thailand plans e-commerce laws to curb foreign dominance Business News

Thailand plans e-commerce laws to curb foreign dominance

5 hours ago
Local politician and wife killed in tragic Trang motorcycle crash Road deaths

Local politician and wife killed in tragic Trang motorcycle crash

5 hours ago
Nonthaburi canal walkway subsidence raises safety concerns Thailand News

Nonthaburi canal walkway subsidence raises safety concerns

5 hours ago
Indian man found dead after going missing from Koh Samet resort Thailand News

Indian man found dead after going missing from Koh Samet resort

5 hours ago
Phuket News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner18 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Phuket gears up with sandbags ahead of rainy season

Phuket gears up with sandbags ahead of rainy season

2 days ago
Phuket driver forces wife into boot to make room for tourists

Phuket driver forces wife into boot to make room for tourists

3 days ago
Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong

Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong

3 days ago
Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown

Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown

3 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x