Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June

Phuket City Municipality is set to host Phuket City Pride 2025 on June 28, featuring a pride parade and a day of celebrations. The event aims to highlight diversity, advocate for equal rights, and support both tourism and the local economy.

The municipality is collaborating with government agencies, private enterprises, and community groups to organise the event. Chalermporn Piyanarongroj, Chief Administrative Officer of Phuket City Municipality and Acting Mayor, confirmed the city’s preparedness for this large-scale initiative during a press conference on May 16.

Chalermporn stressed the significance of recognising gender diversity, advocating human rights, and fostering social harmony.

“This is more than just a parade; it’s a movement to recognise the LGBTQ+ community and their rights.

“Phuket is proud to celebrate diversity in all its forms and stand with every generation for equality.”

Scheduled during pride month, the event will embrace the theme Wave of Generations, honouring LGBTQ+ individuals from various eras. A highlight will be a rainbow parade featuring 25 groups from government, businesses, community organisations, and celebrities.

The parade will start at 5pm from Dragon Square at Queen Sirikit Park and proceed to the Chartered Bank Intersection in Phuket Old Town.

Over 500 participants are expected to join, displaying rainbow flags in a vivid celebration of sexual diversity and unity. The event also includes interactive installations and photo opportunities, such as the Phuket Rainbow sign, the Rainbow Bunny installation by the old Police Station, and the Pride Wall at Dragon Square for visitors to share messages.

Additional attractions include the Peranakan Museum, the Rainbow Building, Suriyadet Circle’s Nong Ya Ya fountain, and designated photography zones.

A mini concert by renowned artists will take place from 8pm until midnight in front of the Government Savings Bank on Phang Nga Rd, reported Phuket News.

Parking arrangements have been made for approximately 800 vehicles across four locations. Phuket City Pride 2025 promises to be a landmark event, as the city continues to position itself as an inclusive destination.