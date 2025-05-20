Family of three electrocuted in tragic Trang accident

A tragic incident occurred yesterday in Trang province where three family members died from an electric shock.

The victims, found at a house in Mueang subdistrict, Huai Yot district, were 50 year old homeowner Preecha, his 52 year old wife Amnuay, and 89 year old Joo. The accident was reported at 2pm, yesterday, May 19.

The family home is a single-storey concrete building with a small shack at the back, along with two chicken coops. The victims were discovered lying together.

Amnuay was found near a clothesline, wearing only undergarments and a sarong, with burn marks and bruises on her body. Preecha was found with burns on his left arm and a hand gripping a steel wire. Joo also had injuries and held a wire in her hands. None of them were wearing shoes, suggesting an electric shock from the wires.

Electric cables extended from the main house to the shack, with steel wires surrounding the house at a height of approximately 20 centimetres from the ground. It is believed that the homeowner installed these wires to prevent dogs from attacking the chickens.

Amnuay might have accidentally touched a live wire while hanging clothes, receiving a fatal shock. Her cries likely alerted Preecha, who, forgetting to cut the power, rushed to help and was also electrocuted.

Joo, hearing the commotion, attempted to assist but suffered the same fate due to the exposed copper wire in her hands, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 26 year old Thai woman named Mantana “Mint” Phewpong tragically died from electrocution while walking along a flooded road in Surat Thani province on May 6. Rescue teams responded to the incident on Bypass Road near Bang Yai Intersection in Mueang Surat Thani district at about 4.50pm.

Mint, returning home after work, was found face down on the waterlogged road with her overturned motorcycle nearby. To ensure safety, rescuers carefully used a rope to pull her away from the electric source, which was suspected to be a faulty street light.