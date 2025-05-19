2 Israeli men and Pattaya transwomen fight over sex service deposit

A group of Thai transwomen and two Israeli men are facing charges following a physical altercation over a deposit for a sex service at Pattaya Beach Road earlier today, May 19.

The incident was caught on a viral video shared across Thai social media platforms. One of the foreign men was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts, while the other was dressed in elephant-patterned clothing. At least five Thai transwomen were involved in the scuffle.

In the footage, a group of transwomen can be seen repeatedly kicking and slapping the Israeli man in the black T-shirt. The man attempted to defend himself but later fled. His friend tried to intervene but was unable to stop the attack, and both men eventually ran away.

The transwomen gave chase, with one reportedly shouting, “The black shirt! The black shirt!” Thai bystanders attempted to assist the transwomen by trying to stop the two Israeli men, who disappeared from view before the video ended.

Channel 8 later reported that the incident occurred on the Pattaya Beach Road outside Baywalk Residence at around 2.30am. Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station arrived shortly after the incident began and were able to detain all those involved.

One of the transwomen told police that the Israeli man in the black shirt approached her for a sexual service. She requested a deposit of 1,000 baht, which he agreed to pay.

However, his friend, dressed in elephant-patterned clothing, later approached her and demanded the money back. When she refused, she claimed the two men attempted to grab her bag to retrieve the money, leading to the physical confrontation.

A 35 year old hotel worker, Thanadon, told police that the Israeli men ran into the hotel to hide from the group of transwomen. He witnessed one of the transwomen chasing them while holding a wooden stick. One of the men managed to reach an elevator, while the other was caught.

The man who escaped into the lift returned to help his friend by picking up a rock near the hotel and attempting to confront the transwomen. The group later fled back to the beach road.

Based on witness statements, police charged all involved for participating in a physical altercation involving three or more people. Under Thai law, the offence carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.