Video
Thailand News Update | Foreigner in Thai spirit house ‘misunderstanding’
Police arrested 7 people in 3 provinces across Thailand for allegedly supplying forced labour on fishing boats. This news comes after 3 Thai workers were repatriated from Malaysia in September last year, after being forced to work on a fishing boat, without oversight from authorities.
The 7 arrested were captured in raids in Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, and Chanthaburi provinces. They included the captain of a fishing boat, and the boat’s owner. The other 5 allegedly supplied forced labour, according to a deputy national police chief.
Thailand has a problem with trafficking and slave labour in its fishing industry. Despite the government forming teams of officials to check fishing boats when they depart and arrive in port, the problem continues as the traffickers find new and creative ways over getting around too much oversight.
In 2014, the government introduced the ‘pink card’ registration scheme. The scheme requires fishers to get permission from specific employers in order to change jobs. Human Rights Watch claims this requirement makes it easy to abuse workers.
Apart from the fishing industry, trafficking is a rampant, highly reported problem in Thailand. Last month, police seized assets valued at more than 1 billion baht from human trafficking operations where Burmese people were trafficked from the northern province of Tak down to the Malaysian border.
More suspects, allegedly from the same group, were arrested in September 2019 in the neighbouring province Nakhon Si Thammarat, according to police. Both Thai and Burmese nationals were said to be involved in the trafficking.
Tenants and staff were in shock after a shopping mall in Chiang Mai suddenly announced temporary closure due to economic fallout from Covid-19. Or is it economic mismanagement?
Thai media have reported that the centre had more than 20 million baht in debt from electricity bills and had to close immediately because they were unable to pay the bill.
Today, the shopping centre Promenada Chiang Mai sent an official letter to each tenant and store that the shopping centre would temporarily close from today onwards. Thai media reported that each store staff was shocked as they hadn’t received any alert in advance and even opened their shops as usual yesterday. The shopping mall’s representative also informed each shop to close and move their stuff out within 2 to 3 days as the electricity would be cut off very soon.
The management company running the shopping centre, ECC Chiang Mai Company, complained that they were seriously affected by the effects of the Covid pandemic and had been trying to manage the situation for over 2 years now.
The Centre also attempted to retain each tenant by decreasing the rental fee or waiving the rent for some months, but the company wasn’t able to earn enough to cover their costs. The statement ended by saying that the managing board were sorry for the situation and “would like to thank all partners for joining the business”.
According to Khaosod, the shopping Centre couldn’t afford its electricity bills for many months, accumulating a debt of almost 20 million baht. Last month, the electricity cost them 5 million baht, and the Provincial Electricity Authority ordered them to pay their arrears urgently.
In a video circulating on social media, a foreign woman surrounded by Strawberry Fanta is spotted sitting on a stool and using a spirit house as a table, blissfully unaware of the Thais around her paying their respects to the spirits. The act could be considered very disrespectful to Thai culture, but Thai netizens seem to be entertained, rather than offended, at the woman’s cultural faux pas.
Spirit houses are found in every corner of Thailand and are intended to appease ghosts by giving them a place to live so they don’t bother haunting people. You’ll see them out the front of most offices, larger buildings and many private homes and public buildings.
Thai people replenish their spirit houses with offerings daily to keep the spirits at bay. Marigolds, fruits and juice cartons are among favourite offerings left at spirit houses.
But the most common offering of all has to be strawberry flavoured Fanta. More strawberry Fanta is sold in Thailand than in the US or China, but most of the bottles go unopened. A modern twist on an old school tradition, strawberry Fanta replaced blood from animal sacrifices as an offering to the spirit world. Also, spirits are thought to love sweet things. With 32 grams of sugar in each bottle, strawberry Fanta is certainly sweet.
In the video, the foreign woman is completely unaware of the Thai people around her going about their business as usual – lighting incense, praying and bringing their hands together in the ‘Wai’ position as they approach the spirit house.
Thai netizens made light of the situation…
“The foreigner said, ‘Thai people have such good manners, all of them have Wai-d to me as they walked past!’”
“I’m just glad the foreigner didn’t think the red Fanta was for her.”
An alleged drug dealer who escaped arrest in the southern town of Chumpon was arrested yesterday in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok. Police say the suspect, 41 year old Wuttichai Yindee, was charged for illegal drugs by the Sawi Police Station in Chumphon. Officials from Thailand’s Consumer Protection Police Division requested an arrest warrant when they learned Wuttichai was in Nonthaburi.
After tracking him down, police caught the theif in Bua Thong district. He has now been taken to the police station for the next legal steps. Police found roughly 53 amphetamines, 0.9 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, digital scales, and a rifle at the suspect’s residence. The rifle had 17 rounds of ammunition.
In the past six months, Thai police have arrested more than 120,000 drug suspects, seized more than 2.4 billion baht in assets and confiscated more than 260 million pills of illegal substances like methamphetamine, aka “speed”. Besides speed, the most common drug was marijuana, with some 53,000 kilograms confiscated. Next was crystal meth (ice), with more than 7,552 kilograms found, followed by quantities of heroin and ketamine.
The 2.4 billion baht worth of assets that were confiscated includes cars worth nearly 820 million baht, as well as real estate worth about 700 million baht, and motorcycles worth another 120 million baht.
Pattaya has seen some big drug busts in the past month, after Pattaya police cracked down on people dealing the drug cocktail ‘happy water‘ last month. They also busted 16 people at an alleged ‘Ketamine’ party, including Thai, Burmese, and Chinese nationals.
In Nakhon Ratchasima, northeastern Thailand, a vendor was shot by her jealous husband, who then shot and killed himself at the Tor Chok-anan fruit stand at Suranaree market. The police found a .38 gun at the scene.
The wife, 43 year old Anong, was discovered face down in a pool of blood when police arrived at the scene. She was taken to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. She is now in a critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and abdomen.
Friends told police that the 51 year old husband, Pratuan, was unable to cope when his wife was on video calls with other men. Consumed with jealousy he shot her in the head while she was running their fruit wholesale market store. When the police arrived, he was dead with a gunshot wound to the right temple. His body was slumped in a chair near his wife ,along with a .38 gun.
After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, police deduced that the husband was sitting behind her and shot his wife in the head. She fell to the ground, and he fired two more rounds at her before shooting himself in the head, killing him instantly.
The relatives of Anong said she’s a “good looking woman” and her job as a vendor allowed her to strike up conversations with others, including men. They said her husband had health issues and that her interaction with other men sparked lots of loud and public arguments between the pair.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
South Korea looks to amend military service laws, all because of one music band
3 Malaysia – Thailand border crossings reopening
Friday Covid Update: 7,705 new cases; provincial totals
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
Thailand News Update | Foreigner in Thai spirit house ‘misunderstanding’
Beauty brand wants to end forced haircuts in Thailand’s schools
Man speaking on the phone in northeast Thailand accidentally hit by train
Several officials in Thailand wanted over child trafficking involvement in south
Anutin instructs 3 ministries to prepare to transition Covid-19 to endemic
Best Beachfront Hotels in Phuket for 2022
Exclusive lifestyle: Most prestigious condominiums in Bangkok 2022
In a ranking of the world’s top tourism destinations, Thailand slips in at number 4
Taxi driver transporting man high on drugs uses TikTok emergency signal to alert police
Japan’s PM says entry restrictions to ease by next month
Thailand Pass to be Scrapped for Thais? | GMT
TAT says Thailand still on track to welcome 20 million tourists next year
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
Coming to Thailand from May 2022? Here’s all you need to know.
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
Thailand tourism authorities want to attract 1 million tourists a month in final quarter
Officials warn of upcoming storms in several regions of Thailand
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
Thailand ranked one of 10 safest travel destinations
Senior Thai naval officer allegedly forces marines to drink semen
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
Floor of Bangkok condo collapses, 1 killed
Scalpers resell Justin Bieber concert ticket at more than one million baht
“No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
- Thailand3 days ago
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
- Coronation2 days ago
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
- Bangkok4 days ago
“No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
- Best of1 day ago
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand