Thailand police seize huge quantities of illicit drugs from 120,000+ suspects in 6 months

Thailand’s drug busts have continued hauling in billions of baht in confiscated assets for this fiscal year, while arrests of “drug suspects” — though still in the six-digits range — have reduced roughly 40 percent. That’s the gist of a report from the deputy national police chief, Roy Inkhapairoj, who presented the figures at a press briefing on Sunday, after reviewing the nation’s drug-suppression activities from October last year to March 31.

In the past six months, police have arrested more than 120,000 drug suspects, seized more than 2.4 billion baht in assets and confiscated more than 260 million pills of illegal substances like methamphetamine, aka “speed”. Besides speed, the most common drug was marijuana, with some 53,000 kilograms confiscated. Next was crystal meth (ice), with more than 7,552 kilograms found, followed by quantities of heroin and ketamine.

As for the 2.4 billion baht worth of assets that were confiscated, they include cars worth nearly 820 million baht, followed by real estate worth about 700 million baht and motorcycles worth another 120 million baht. Police also confiscated various unnamed belongings from the suspects.

According to a May 2021 report, nearly 200,000 drug suspects were arrested during a similar period last year. Police also confiscated more than 300 million speed pills and 2,800 kilograms of heroin, seizing assets worth more than 2 billion baht.

