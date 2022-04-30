Pattaya drug party busted with Thai, Burmese and Chinese nationals

After Pattaya police cracked down on people dealing the drug cocktail ‘happy water‘ last week, this morning they busted an alleged ‘Ketamine’ party. Officers say the substance needed to be tested before they could confirm exactly what it was, though. Officers from Pattaya Police found 16 people at the party including 5 Chinese men, 3 Chinese women, 1 Burmese man, 5 Burmese women and 2 Thais.

The 16 were reportedly in a large room with lounge-style lights, karaoke equipment, and sound equipment, as well as the substance suspected to be Ketamine. Pattaya Police are also investigating the venue where the group was found for possible rule violations. This includes a rule that entertainment venues like karaoke lounges have to be converted into ‘restaurants’, and be registered, if they want to remain open. The current legal closing time for converted restaurants is 11pm, and the group was busted at 4:30am.

Officers took all the foreigners from the party to the Chonburi Immigration Office for drug testing and further legal actions, while they brought the Thais at the party to the Pattaya Police Station.

The venue was located in Nong Prue municipality in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province.

Last week, police in Pattaya stepped up their efforts to crack down on another drug, a cocktail called ‘happy water’. The chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau said happy water is usually made by combining ecstasy, methamphetamine, diazepam, caffeine and painkillers, mixed into a curious liquid cocktail with hot water and mixing it with sweetened drinks.

NSB officers arrested a man for allegedly colluding in trafficking the brew. His role was to deliver it to customers at local nightspots. The NSB chief alleges the man confessed to the charges.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News