Thailand

Friday Covid Update: 7,705 new cases; provincial totals

Petch Petpailin

62 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 28,976 with 7,278 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 7,705 new Covid-19 cases and 11,252 recoveries. There are now 97,672 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 15 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,308,319 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 2,084,884 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 134,218,666 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 5,319 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 10,823 received their second dose, and 26,739 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 2,174
Kamphaeng Phet – 43
Chai Nat – 13
Nakhon Nayok – 14
Nakhon Pathom – 126
Nakhon Sawan – 79
Nonthaburi – 127
Pathum Thani – 148
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 100
Pichit – 19

Pissanuloak – 59
Phetchbun – 48
Lob Buri – 88
Samut Prakarn – 268
Samut Songkram – 24
Samut Sakhon – 132
Saraburi – 13
Sing Buri – 50
Sukhothai – 48
Suphan Buri – 110

Ang Thong – 74
Uthai Thani – 61
Chantaburi – 70
Chachengsao – 125
Chon Buri – 203
Trat – 25
Prachin Buri – 78
Rayong – 101
Srakaew – 54
Chiang Rai – 5

Chiang Mai – 74
Nan – 31
Payao – 16
Prae – 7
Mae Hong Sorn – 7
Lampang – 13
Lamphun – None
Uttaradit – 51
Kalasin – 95
Khon Kaen – 224

Chaiyaphum – 79
Nakhon Panom – 90
Nakhon Ratchasima – 199
Bueng Karn – 37
Buriram – 294
Maha Sarakam – 95
Mukdaharn – 9
Yasothon – 84
Roi Et – 185
Loei – 82

Sisaket – 246
Sakon Nakhon – 78
Surin – 176
Nong Kai – 78
Nong Bua Lamphu – 37
Amnat Charoen – 40
Udon Thani – 50
Ubon Ratchathani – 155
Krabi – 13
Chumporn – 9

Trang – 9
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 109
Narathiwas – 8
Pattani – 12
Phangnga – 43
Pattalung – 76
Phuket – 42
Yala – 8
Kanchanaburi – 95
Tak – 20

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 42
Phetchaburi – 37
Ratchaburi – 68
Ranong – 12
Songkla – 25
Satun – 6
Surat Thani – 35

 

    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

