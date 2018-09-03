Connect with us

Thaiger Radio News – Monday

4 hours ago

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.

Meeting this month to consider lifting political restrictions

4 hours ago

September 3, 2018

Deputy PM and Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan says he's confident the election roadmap will not be altered as the NCPO ponders the possibility of lifting political restrictions.

Gen Prawit says the NCPO will hold a meeting this month to discuss the withdrawal of its order outlawing political movements and activities. Deputy PM for Legal Affairs Wissanu Krea-ngam, will be the one presenting the NCPO details of the restrictions that will be revoked.

According to Gen Prawit, a total of six restrictions will be tabled at the meeting.

Their withdrawal will allow political parties to prepare for primary elections and the Election Commission (EC) to determine electoral constituencies. However, Gen Prawit said political advertising and election campaigns are not allowed at the moment.

He also finished by saying that the NCPO will continue to monitor political movements after the lifting of political restrictions in order to m...
Dengue fever cases over 50,000 in 2018

22 hours ago

September 2, 2018

Thailand health officials say the country has topped the 50,000 mark with dengue fever cases so far in 2018.

According to the Ministry of Health's Bureau of Epidemiology, a total of 50,079 cases have been reported from the 77 provinces up to August 27. 65 of those cases died from complications related to the disease.

The areas where you are most likely to contract dengue include Phuket, Nakorn Pathom, Phichit,  Maehongsorn and Krabi.

Dengue fever is an infectious disease carried by mosquitoes in mostly tropical zones around the world. Dengue used to be called “break-bone fever” because it often causes severe joint and muscle pain that patient's describe feels like bones are breaking.

People contract the dengue virus from the bite of an infectious Aedes mosquito - you can't get...
She gambled. She lost.

1 day ago

September 2, 2018

The Belarusian self-proclaimed seductress, nabbed by police last February in Pattaya running 'sex classes' for Russian tourists in the party town, remains in a Thai prison. In the days after her arrest, her relatively minor immigration transgression ramped up into an international scandal when she claimed she could dish dirt on US President Trump and some of his alleged Russian associates.

She said she knew people. She said she had secret recordings. If it was all a gamble to help secure preferred treatment or an early release, the gamble hasn't paid off as yet.

After appearing in court in September along with her sex-mentor Alexander Kirillov, she's still awaiting the next move in the Thai legal system - likely, a date with the Courts set for January next year. Six other Russians nabbed during the sex course remain in jail as well.

Anastasia Vashukevich, better known as Nastya Rybka, has stuck to her story all the while rotting in a Thai...
