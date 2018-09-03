National
Meeting this month to consider lifting political restrictions
Deputy PM and Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan says he’s confident the election roadmap will not be altered as the NCPO ponders the possibility of lifting political restrictions.
Gen Prawit says the NCPO will hold a meeting this month to discuss the withdrawal of its order outlawing political movements and activities. Deputy PM for Legal Affairs Wissanu Krea-ngam, will be the one presenting the NCPO details of the restrictions that will be revoked.
According to Gen Prawit, a total of six restrictions will be tabled at the meeting.
Their withdrawal will allow political parties to prepare for primary elections and the Election Commission (EC) to determine electoral constituencies. However, Gen Prawit said political advertising and election campaigns are not allowed at the moment.
He also finished by saying that the NCPO will continue to monitor political movements after the lifting of political restrictions in order to maintain peace and order as the country heads into the general election.
The PM last week said the earliest the election could be held was February 24 but it should be as late as May next year.
National
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-1.mp3"][/audio]
National
Dengue fever cases over 50,000 in 2018
According to the Ministry of Health's Bureau of Epidemiology, a total of 50,079 cases have been reported from the 77 provinces up to August 27. 65 of those cases died from complications related to the disease.
The areas where you are most likely to contract dengue include Phuket, Nakorn Pathom, Phichit, Maehongsorn and Krabi.
Dengue fever is an infectious disease carried by mosquitoes in mostly tropical zones around the world. Dengue used to be called “break-bone fever” because it often causes severe joint and muscle pain that patient's describe feels like bones are breaking.
People contract the dengue virus from the bite of an infectious Aedes mosquito - you can't get...
National
She gambled. She lost.
She said she knew people. She said she had secret recordings. If it was all a gamble to help secure preferred treatment or an early release, the gamble hasn't paid off as yet.
After appearing in court in September along with her sex-mentor Alexander Kirillov, she's still awaiting the next move in the Thai legal system - likely, a date with the Courts set for January next year. Six other Russians nabbed during the sex course remain in jail as well.
Anastasia Vashukevich, better known as Nastya Rybka, has stuck to her story all the while rotting in a Thai...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
New VIP lane at Suvarnabhumi, as long as you’re Chinese
British tourist freaks out after being told she’d overstayed her visa by 160 days
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Meeting this month to consider lifting political restrictions
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
Bangkok laundry explosion – 8 injured
Men-only police academy riles rights groups
Chinese setting up shop in Chiang Mai
Driver injured after colliding with power pole in Thalang
Tourist seriously injured in ATV accident
Police suspect insurgents involved in double shooting in Songkhla
Woman ploughs SUV into Bangkok police checkpoint
Dengue fever cases over 50,000 in 2018
Bike rider killed near the Heroines Monument
Surat Thani police issue arrest warrants for administrators of Samui website
Phoenix salvage moves into its second month – Videos
She gambled. She lost.
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
National1 day ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
Phuket6 days ago
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
-
Samui6 days ago
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
-
Krabi6 days ago
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
-
Phuket6 days ago
More arrests in Phoenix boat tragedy
-
Phuket6 days ago
‘Intoxicated’ man apprehended at Samkong intersection
-
Business7 days ago
Pattaya attracting major government and international brand investment
-
Opinion6 days ago
Samui Times responds to Police accusations of ‘fake news’
You must be logged in to post a comment Login