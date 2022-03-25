Connect with us

Travel

Why you should spend your Songkran in Chiang Mai 2022

Michelle Lim

Published

 on 

Image via Freepik (tawatchai07)

Thailand’s most-awaited holiday- Songkran- is approaching! This nationwide holiday celebrating the Thai new year provides us with an opportunity to have our much-deserved break while making memories with our loved ones. Songkran means “to move forward” in Sanskrit. Where do you want to leap forward to the Thai new year? Why not welcome the new year in Chaing Mai, The Rose of the North?

Songkran is internationally known for the nationwide water war, where people playfully splash water at each other. Chiang Mai has always been a famous destination to make the most of the water festival. However, authorities have recently announced this year’s Songkran to be ‘dry’, with exceptions for some organizers to host the Songkran water splashing event with strict COVID-19 restrictions. But whether Songkran is really going to be ‘dry’ still remains unclear. Nonetheless, even with the omittance of the water scene, we will tell you why you should spend your Songkran in Chiang Mai.

1. More than 300 temples.

One of Songkran’s traditions is to gain merit by gently pouring scented water on Buddha statues at home or temples. Hence, visiting the temples should be on your Songkran agenda! Chiang Mai is home to more than 300 wats (places of worship). The history of these temples dates back to the 13th and 18th centuries when Chiang Mai was the capital city of The Lanna Kingdom, one of the capitals of Buddhism in Southeast Asia.

Visiting these temples is a must to immerse yourself in Thai culture. But which temples do you visit? We’ve got you covered! Wat Doi Suthep, the most highly revered temple in Chiangmai, is located on the Doi Suthep hill. The journey to the temple is quite a fun adventure itself. Consider getting on the songtaew or renting a scooter as you go up the hill overlooking Chiangmai. Additionally, visit another highly respected temple, Wat Chedi Luang, in the middle of Old City Chiang Mai. Dating back to 1385, the 80 metres tall main chedi is a mesmerizing view to the eyes of the visitors.

Why you should spend your Songkran in Chiang Mai 2022 | News by Thaiger

Image via Freepik (lifeforstock)

2. Delicious Northern Thai Food.

Of course, an ideal Songkran holiday has to come with great food. If you think you’ve truly experienced Thai food by having Som Tam and Pad Kaprao, you haven’t tried Northern Thai food (also known as Lanna food). Chiangmai is the best destination to indulge in authentic Northern Thai dishes. Let us introduce you to the must-try foods which will bless your taste buds!

You haven’t tried Northern Thai food if you haven’t tried Khao Soi. Khao Soi is no ordinary noodle soup- it is a hearty coconut milk base soup with a touch of fragrant red curry. Another most iconic dish is Gaeng Hung Lay, the Northern Pork Belly curry. The tender, fatty pieces of pork met with rich aromatic sauce go well with a warm white rice plate.

Why you should spend your Songkran in Chiang Mai 2022 | News by Thaiger

Image via Flickr

3. Vegan and vegetarian paradise.

Vegans and vegetarians, rejoice! You’ve come to Chiang Mai, the vegan capital of Asia. You will find the red and yellow vegan sign with Thai words pronounced ‘jay’ as you travel around the city. Not only you’ll find delicious vegan Thai food, but there are also a wide variety of cuisines to pick from- Western, Chinese, Japanese, Mexican, Israeli, Burmese and more! Try vegetarian/vegan menus in Chiang Mai to your heart’s content; we can assure you that you will not run out of dishes to try.

Why you should spend your Songkran in Chiang Mai 2022 | News by Thaiger

Image via Flickr

4. Elephant Sanctuaries.

How does spending your Songkran bathing elephants sound to you? Yes, you can get close and pour water on these friendly and magnificent mammals. Chiang Mai is home to the majority of Elephant Sanctuaries in Thailand. And, of course, it is essential to choose ethical elephant sanctuaries!

Let us suggest some of the best elephant sanctuaries in Chiang Mai. Feed and bathe with elephants at the Elephant Freedom Project at 2,500 Baht for adults and 1,250 Baht for children. Otherwise, you can also visit the Karen Elephant Retreat, less than an hour’s drive from Chiang Mai. The elephant’s caretakers are local Karen people, so learn their tradition and culture as you can get dressed in traditional Karen clothes. What’s more, you get to observe elephants enjoying mud baths and even join them in the mud pit!

Why you should spend your Songkran in Chiang Mai 2022 | News by Thaiger

Image via Unsplash

5. Water activities.

It’s Songkran, so you should not miss out on the water fun. Chiang Mai has it all! White water rafting? Tick. Climbing (yes, climbing) a waterfall? Tick.

Join a full-day rafting adventure in Chiang Mai and tackle some of Thailand’s best white water rapids! But rest assured, expert guides secure your safety. Have you ever climbed a ‘sticky’ waterfall? With nature’s magic, the stones have so much grip it’s easy to climb up the waterfall. The Nam Toki Bua Tong (Sticky Waterfall) is an hour and a half away drive away from Chiang Mai, and it will give you a one-of-a-kind experience.

Why you should spend your Songkran in Chiang Mai 2022 | News by Thaiger

Image via Flickr

6. An escape to the flower field.

Your escape to the magical flower land is only 40 minutes away from Chiang Mai! Snap fairytale-like pictures or immerse yourself in the beauty and fragrance of the purple Marguerite at Mon Jam. There are numerous flowers and beautiful areas to explore, including a nice alcove under the Sakura tree, a little cottage, many photo booths, and a viewpoint from the high tower. Plus, the entrance fee is only 50 baht!

Why you should spend your Songkran in Chiang Mai 2022 | News by Thaiger

Image via Unsplash

7. The highest point in Thailand.

Celebrate the Thai new year from the highest point in Thailand! During Songkran, the heat can be unbearable, even rising to 40 degrees Celsius. The climate in Doi Inthanon National Park is substantially cooler than in other parts of Thailand due to its high altitude. The 482-square-kilometre park is known for its beautiful nature paths, dense rainforests, gorgeous vistas, rushing waterfalls, and the breathtaking twin pagodas at the peak.

There is no better destination to indulge in nature than the Doi Inthanon National Park because the National Park has so much to offer. Take the beautiful nature trails and hike up the mountain as you stop to take short breaks and peek into the wildlife. Also, the National Park is home to more than 500 animal species!

Click HERE to read our guide article for your Doi Inthanon National Park trip.

Why you should spend your Songkran in Chiang Mai 2022 | News by Thaiger

Image via Freepik (tawatchai07)

8. Don’t cut your trip short- travel to Pai and Chiang Rai.

If you can extend your Songkran vacation with little to no consequences, we highly advise you to travel to Pai and Chiang Rai!

Why you should spend your Songkran in Chiang Mai 2022 | News by Thaiger

Photo via Freepik (tawatchai07)

Chiang Rai, a three-hour drive away from Chiang Mai, was formerly the bustling capital of Thailand. From one place along the Mekong River in Chiang Rai, you can feast on the view of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos all at once. On the other hand, Pai is a four-hour drive away from Chiang Mai. This small cosy town is known for its laid-back ambience and lovely hippy vibes. These two locations should be your next destination!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    PapayaBokBok
    2022-03-25 22:05
    waiting for someone to post about the smoke...
    image
    alex12345
    2022-03-25 22:59
    its more about the 1km water party along loi khro road that wont happen
    Michelle Lim

    Michelle graduated with a double degree in Business Administration and Psychology from Webster University. She's a big nature lover, ailurophile and psychology enthusiast.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Travel6 hours ago

      Why you should spend your Songkran in Chiang Mai 2022
      Thailand7 hours ago

      Thailand News Today | Easing of entry restrictions possible after Songkran
      Bangkok7 hours ago

      Two southern men accused of killing police officer arrested in Bangkok
      Sponsored8 hours ago

      VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
      image
      Travel7 hours ago

      Travel Guide: Where to go with family in Thailand 2022
      Thailand8 hours ago

      Workers on online platforms are reportedly underpaid – Thailand Labour Ministry
      Thailand8 hours ago

      8 cobras invade elderly lady’s home in Central Thailand
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Thailand8 hours ago

      Monk flees from temple after residents spot him stealing underwear
      Thailand8 hours ago

      Three fishermen found clinging to a foam crate in the middle of the sea
      Thailand8 hours ago

      Friday Covid Update: 26,050 new cases; provincial totals
      Thailand8 hours ago

      Human bones found in tank buried at Surat Thani plantation
      Property9 hours ago

      Frasers to invest 10 billion baht in industrial space, ‘new economy’ by 2025
      Thailand9 hours ago

      Bangkok man arrested for allegedly luring boys into porn, believed to be part of ring
      Crime9 hours ago

      Two Thai women allegedly drug tourist at Bangkok hotel, steal US$4,000
      Thailand10 hours ago

      Asia News Today | North Korea missile launch rattles US/South Korea & Myanmar’s ‘sniper’ squads
      Chon Buri11 hours ago

      Drunk man stabs sister to death in argument over his drinking, Chon Buri
      Thailand6 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending