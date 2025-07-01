Transport minister takes over as audio scandal topples Paetongtarn

Thailand was thrown into political upheaval today as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was abruptly suspended over a leaked audio scandal, paving the way for Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit to seize the top job — at least for now.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya, a senior figure in the Pheu Thai Party, has been appointed acting PM following a Constitutional Court ruling that sidelined Paetongtarn from her official duties.

The court acted swiftly after an explosive audio recording surfaced, allegedly capturing a conversation between the 38 year old Pheu Thai leader and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. The clip has sparked intense scrutiny over possible ethical and constitutional violations, prompting judges to suspend Paetongtarn while a full investigation unfolds.

Under constitutional protocol, Suriya now holds the full powers of the premiership. His responsibilities will include approving budgets, overseeing government operations, and steering the caretaker Cabinet through what is likely to be a turbulent transition.

He is also expected to represent the Cabinet in an audience with His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua during the traditional oath-taking ceremony scheduled for Thursday, July 3.

Speculation had initially centred on Phumtham Wechayachai as a potential acting prime minister. However, his recent reassignment from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence to Minister of the Interior means he must first be sworn into his new role, rendering him ineligible to step in.

Following the same ceremony this Thursday, Paetongtarn is to formally assume the position of Minister of Culture — a dramatic demotion from her brief tenure as Thailand’s second female prime minister, reported ASEAN NOW.

“The Constitutional Court has not yet set a date for a final ruling on Paetongtarn’s eligibility to return to office,” court officials said.

Political observers are watching closely to see how Suriya will handle the delicate balancing act of leading a caretaker government while the legal battle plays out. With pressing decisions on appointments and policy awaiting urgent action, his performance in the coming weeks could reshape the Pheu Thai Party’s standing.