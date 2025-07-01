Man charged with assault causing death after field confrontation

Long-standing feud erupts into deadly violence

Bright Choomanee6 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Man charged with assault causing death after field confrontation
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 48 year old man reportedly killed a younger man during a confrontation in a field in Non Suwan district on June 30.

Police Colonel Kanasnan Suwansap, Police Lieutenant Suthon Krachangjit, investigators, a forensic doctor, and rescue services examined the scene in Bsan Khok Krabueang, Mueang Non Suwan district, after residents reported an assault. They discovered the body of Thawatchai, or Khem, a 27 year old, face down with multiple sharp weapon wounds to the head and face.

Investigations revealed that the deceased had been drinking with villagers the night before, until late into the night. The next morning, he was found dead.

Police questioned those who were drinking with him, leading to the confession of 48 year old Boonthom, or Muk. Boonthom admitted to attacking Khem with a knife, citing that Khem was intoxicated and boastful, even threatening to kill him. The age difference of over 20 years between them aggravated Boonthom, especially since Khem often disrespected older people after drinking.

Boonthom stated that after others left to sleep, he and Khem continued drinking until around 1am. Khem reportedly brandished a machete and a stick, provoking Boonthom, who then approached him outside the hut.

A scuffle ensued, during which Boonthom disarmed Khem and struck him four to five times on the head and face. Boonthom claimed he did not intend to kill Khem, as he later saw him walking towards the field before returning to sleep. He insisted it was self-defence, as he initially approached Khem unarmed.

Prasong, a 44 year old local who was also drinking that night, recounted that five people, including Khem and the assailant, were drinking together. He left the gathering late at night, leaving Khem and Boonthom to continue.

The next morning, Boonthom allegedly confessed to him, “I killed him,” leading to the discovery of Khem’s body in the field and subsequent notification to the village headman.

Following Boonthom’s arrest, police escorted him to the crime scene to reconstruct the events, charging him with assault causing death. The body has been sent to Buriram Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, reported KhaoSod.

