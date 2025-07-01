Thaksin faces court over monarchy remarks in closed-door trial

Trial in absentia unlikely due to seriousness of charges, lawyer said

Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Thaksin faces court over monarchy remarks in closed-door trial
Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra appeared at the Criminal Court on Ratchadapisek Road today as prosecutors began presenting witnesses in his high-profile lese majeste case.

The proceedings mark the first witness hearings since charges were filed accusing Thaksin of insulting the monarchy under Section 112 of the Penal Code and breaching the Computer Crime Act.

The case centres on a 2015 interview Thaksin gave to South Korean media in which he allegedly made statements deemed disrespectful to the monarchy. Thaksin has denied all allegations and is currently out on bail.

Arriving at court shortly after 9am in a black Mercedes-Benz, Thaksin bypassed the main entrance, choosing a side elevator to avoid dozens of waiting journalists and photographers.

Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chatmontri, told reporters the prosecution plans to call around three witnesses out of the 10 listed, with hearings expected to run until July 3.

“The defendant has been temporarily released, so attendance today was mandatory,” Winyat said. He added that the court had yet to announce any further conditions for the trial.

Photo of Winyat Chatmontri

When asked whether the defence would seek a trial in absentia, Winyat said such an option was unlikely, given the severity of the charges.

“Under the Criminal Procedure Code, because the penalties exceed 10 years, it likely excludes that possibility. But Thaksin has expressed his intention to be present throughout.”

The defence has raised concerns over the credibility of the video interview at the heart of the case, pledging to challenge its authenticity.

“We will present evidence regarding how the clip was obtained and question whether it can be relied upon,” Winyat said.

The court has scheduled seven hearings in total, with 14 defence witnesses set to testify. Defence witness statements will begin on July 15, continuing through to a final session on July 23 if needed, reported The Nation.

Photo of Somchai Wongsawat

Former Prime Minister Somchai Wongsawat, Thaksin’s brother-in-law, was seen arriving to offer moral support. Somchai clarified he would not testify, saying, “I’m just here as a fellow citizen.”

In a rare move, the court ordered a closed hearing, barring the public and media from observing the proceedings.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
