15 Chinese arrested in northern Thailand luxury home raid for scam

A significant police operation in Hang Dong, a district in northern Thailand, led to the arrest of 15 Chinese nationals and two Myanmar workers linked to an online scam network.

Provincial Region 5 police conducted a raid on a luxury residence in the Ban Waen area of the district today, July 1, after receiving information that the house was being used as a base for illegal online gambling activities.

Police Lieutenant General Kritthapol Yeesakhon, the chief of Region 5, explained that the house had been purchased by a group of Chinese nationals using Thai nominees.

The property had then been used to run a call centre-style scam targeting Chinese nationals, luring them into online gambling or enticing them to participate in illegal casinos in neighbouring countries.

“We acted on a tip-off that the house was being used for online scams targeting Chinese nationals living abroad,” Pol. Lt. Gen. Kritthapol said.

During the raid, officers seized crucial evidence, including 10 computers, 26 mobile phones, and other equipment believed to be linked to the illegal operation.

The scam network had allegedly expanded, with premises in housing estates, hotels, and condominium buildings across northern Thailand being used to set up telecom systems to manage the fraudulent activities.

Thailand has increasingly become a central hub for such operations, with scammers using social media and telecom platforms to lure victims into illegal activities.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Kritthapol indicated that the investigation is set to expand, with a renewed focus on targeting grey businesses operated by Chinese nationals in the northern region. He emphasised that this raid was part of a wider crackdown on illegal operations that exploit vulnerable individuals, both locally and abroad, reported Bangkok Post.

The raid and arrests highlight the growing problem of foreign-led scams in Thailand, with police determined to clamp down on such activities. As the investigation continues, the police are also investigating how these networks are managing to infiltrate legitimate housing estates and businesses to facilitate their operations.