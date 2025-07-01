Bangkok man arrested for stealing 52,000 baht gold bracelet

Police action leads to quick capture after daring daylight jewellery theft

Bright Choomanee
7 minutes ago
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Bangkok man arrested for stealing 52,000 baht gold bracelet
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 23 year old man has been arrested for stealing a gold bracelet weighing 1 baht from a well-known shop in the Nawamin district. Officers from the Khok Khram Police Station conducted an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage, apprehending the suspect and the motorbike used in the crime within three hours.

Yesterday, June 30, at around 11.25pm, police captured Korakot, also known as Tae, at the end of Soi Nawamin 78, Khlong Kum subdistrict, Bueng Kum district, Bangkok. The arrest was made with the recovery of the gold bracelet, valued at approximately 52,000 baht (US$1,600).

The incident originated earlier that evening, at around 8.20pm, when the Khok Khram police were informed by their radio centre about a robbery involving a gold bracelet of similar value and weight.

At the shopping centre on Nawamin Road, Khlong Kum subdistrict, Bueng Kum district, Bangkok, staff from a renowned gold shop reported that at around 7.50pm, a man posing as a customer asked to see a gold bracelet.

By 8.15pm, the suspect grabbed the bracelet and fled, escaping on a Yamaha X Max motorbike of an unknown registration. The motorbike had been kept running for a quick getaway along Nawamin Road.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Following the robbery, Khok Khram police requested the informant meet investigators for further proceedings. Through CCTV analysis, it was discovered that the suspect had exited from the Chusuwan community on Soi Nawamin 78 before committing the theft.

This led police to the suspect, who was apprehended with the stolen bracelet and the motorbike used in the crime. The entire operation concluded within three hours, after which the suspect was handed over to investigators to face legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a man was taken into custody in Pattaya after allegedly plotting to rob a gold shop to repay stock trading debts, a plan he ultimately failed to carry out, leading to his arrest.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
