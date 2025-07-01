Thai woman blames misdiagnosis in Isaan hospitals for her child loss

Thai woman blames misdiagnosis in Isaan hospitals for her child loss
A Thai woman is seeking accountability from hospitals in the Isaan provinces of Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima, accusing medical teams of a misdiagnosis that led her to terminate a pregnancy and lose her child.

The 37 year old woman sought assistance from the non-profit organisation Be One to help her pursue justice. She explained that she discovered a lump on her back during a routine health check-up at a hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima in 2019.

Medical staff conducted further tests on a sample of the lump and diagnosed it as cancerous. A doctor recommended immediate treatment, but she chose not to proceed with it.

Last year, in 2024, she became pregnant and visited a hospital in Chaiyaphum for prenatal care. Upon reviewing her medical history, the attending doctor advised her to terminate the pregnancy, warning that it posed a risk to both her and the unborn child. She decided to proceed with the abortion based on this medical advice.

Earlier this year, the woman discovered another lump on her neck during a check-up at the same hospital in Chaiyaphum. Concerned for her health, she sought a second opinion at a hospital in Bangkok.

To her astonishment, doctors in Bangkok found no signs of cancer. This raised serious concerns for her about the accuracy of the initial diagnosis from the hospitals in Nakhon Ratchasima and Chaiyaphum. She now suspects that a misdiagnosis led her to unnecessarily terminate her pregnancy.

The woman maintained that she never received any cancer treatments or medications, making it unlikely that the tumour detected in 2019 and this year disappeared. She is now demanding justice for both herself and her unborn child.

Assistant to the Minister of Public Health, Thanakrit Jitarareerat, today, July 1, formally accepted her complaint and pledged to investigate the matter urgently. He stated that if any medical professionals are found guilty of misconduct or negligence, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

