Travel
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
The cuisine of Thailand is diverse and special in each region. Some of Thailand’s most delicious dishes come from the northern part of the country. Set among mountain valleys with a cool climate, Northern Thai Food is highly influenced by Burmese cuisines.Additionally, it’s more subdued than Northeastern (Isaan) food. Below, we’ve compiled some of our favourite Northern Thai food.
1. Khao Soi (Curry Noodle Soup)
Khao soi is possibly the most popular Northern Thai food, and it should be on top of your list when trying Thai food. Mainly made of egg noodles and curry, the dish has tame flavours that will surely delight your taste buds. The base of the soup consists of a combination of coconut milk and red curry paste, making it slightly spicy. The soup is then served with egg noodles and a choice of meat and topped with chopped cilantro and crispy egg noodles. You can usually add lime, onion, pickled cabbage, and chilli to make the dish even more flavourful. The meat in Khao Soi can include pork, chicken, or beef, but pork is the most popular option among locals. There are also vegetarian variations of this spectacular dish.
2. Miang Kham (Leaf Wrapped Bites)
Miang Khan might be one of the unusual dishes you can only try in Northern Thailand. It’s the perfect introduction to the local flavours. The dish consists of customisable ingredients, which usually include shallot, ginger, chillies, coconut, lime bits, and peanuts. These ingredients are then wrapped in Cha Plu Leaves. Miang Kham is traditionally served in a do-it-yourself setting, so you can experiment with whatever ingredients you want to include. You can make it as sweet, sour, salty, and spicy as you want. Miang Kham is also available pre-wrapped in food markets.
3. Kaeng Hang Lei (Northern Pork Curry)
If you can’t really handle spicy food, Kaeng Hang Lei is the perfect Northern Thai food to try. It’s a stewed pork curry that consists of tender pork pieces. It’s possibly one of the least spicy curries in Thailand. Since it uses tomato as one of the main ingredients, it tastes slightly fruity. There are some Burmese influences in this dish as it includes ingredients like turmeric, ginger, tamarind, and garlic.
4. Sai Oua (Northern Thai Sausage)
Often known as ‘Chiang Mai Sausage,’ Sai Oua is a Northern Thai version of sausage. The sausage combines pork with red curry paste, kaffir lime leaves, chillies, lemongrass, garlic, and galangal. Together, these ingredients created a delicious and slightly spicy sausage. These sausages are usually prepared in spiral lengths. They can be found in most local markets and street food stalls around Northern Thailand. You can eat it as is, as an appetiser, or with sticky rice.
5. Nam Phrik Noom & Nam Phrik Ong (Chilli Dips)
Nam phrik, or chilli dip, is a traditional sauce popular in Northern Thailand and an essential part of a meal in the region. There are many types of nam phrik in the country, but nam phrik noom and nam phrik ong are among the most popular. Nam phrik room consists of a combination of roasted green chilli, garlic, and onion. On the other hand, nam phrik one is made of red chilli, bird’s eye chilli, ground pork, and tomato. The dip is usually paired with Kap Moo (deep fried pork skins), fresh vegetables, and sticky rice.
6. Kaeng Khanun (Unripe Jackfruit Curry)
Kaeng khanun is a soup curry made with young unripe jackfruit, cherry tomatoes, betel leaves, dried chillies, and herbs. It’s one of the most vegetarian-friendly dishes in Northern Thailand, but meat lovers can request chunks of pork in the soup. Kaeng khanun is hot and spicy, similar to tom yum. Although it’s not as popular as tom yum, it’s an interesting dish to try if you’re looking for a different flavour experience in Northern Thailand.
7. Larb Muang Moo (Spicy Meat Salad)
Larb Muang moo, also known simply as laab, is a Northern Thai-style spicy meat salad. The dish originates from Laos, where it is the national dish. There is a wide variety of laab in Northern Thailand. The salad is usually made of choices of meats like pork, chicken, beef, and duck. Mushrooms might also be used for vegan options. The meat or mushroom is then dressed in mint, dried chillies, palm sugar, lime, fish sauces, and herbs. You can enjoy it with sticky rice, rice noodles, or raw vegetables. Since the salad can be really spicy, it’s not recommended for those with a less fiery palate. Be aware that some laab in Northern Thailand may consist of raw pork, offal, and pork blood – so if you can’t stomach raw pork and blood, stick with the cooked option.
8. Khanom Jeen Nam Ngaio (Rice Noodles and Spicy Tomato Curry)
With a combination of rice noodles and spicy tomato curry, Khanom jeen nam ngiao offers a unique but delicious taste. In addition to the rice noodles and tomato curry, this delectable dish consists of chunks of pig blood, pork skin, and minced meatballs. It’s then garnished with beans, lime, and pickled cabbage.
Even though Northern Thai food is less common than cuisines from other parts of Thailand, it is nonetheless something you should sample while you are there.
Looking for the best new places to eat in Bangkok? Here are the best new restaurants in Bangkok offering amazing gastronomic experiences, including Northern Thai food.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Generous driver sticks free snacks & masks to his pickup
Thailand News Today | No turning back on cannabis decriminalisations!
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
4 taxi drivers fined for overcharging and refusing service
Swedish man killed while crossing road in Phang Nga
Police hunt for gang member involved in Nontha Buri kidnapping
Bangkok thief breaks jaw in fall after stealing 2 amulets
The Asia Fitness Conference 2022: A must-attend event for fitness enthusiasts and professionals
Drug dealer arrested on Bangla, previously threatened tourists with gun
14 year old teenager kidnapped & murdered in Chon Buri
Thailand’s biggest LGBTQ+ wedding planned for Valentine’s Day
Japanese golfers sexually assault Thai caddies
Thailand’s eerie areoplane graveyard spooks Bangkok residents
POLL: Nepotism and favours get promotions, but so does hard work
Thai ambassador to London will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Here are the best steakhouses in Phuket in 2022
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
Cannabis bill quashed by vote in House
Thailand’s baht weakens against US dollar
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
VIDEO: Python attacks Royal Forest Department officer in Bangkok
Stingy foreigner pays Thai taxi rider 20 cents for 450-baht ride
VIDEO: King cobra slithers into closet in southern Thailand
Alleged Thai ‘love scammer’ denied bail in Australia
Over 5 million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand in 9 months
Thailand to build another bridge to Malaysia
Thai VietJet launch flights from Bangkok to a Vietnamese island paradise
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites3 days ago
Here are the best steakhouses in Phuket in 2022
-
Economy3 days ago
Thailand’s baht weakens against US dollar
-
Cannabis3 days ago
From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
-
Phuket3 days ago
“Furious” stray dogs anesthetised after chasing Phuket tourists
-
Crime3 days ago
Thai woman ‘clicks one link’ and loses 40 years of savings in terrifying tax scam
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Eager customers line up for iPhone 14 in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Taxi faces attempted murder charge for knocking rider off his bike
-
Politics3 days ago
Putin & Xi strengthen ties amid Western antagonism
Recent comments: