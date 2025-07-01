Helicopter tail number sparks lottery frenzy in Udon Thani

Locals buzzed over helicopter tail number 9654, matching a lottery figure

Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
A helicopter landing in Udon Thani has sent lottery fever into overdrive, with residents betting on a number they believe will lead them to fortune.

Excitement is mounting in Udon Thani as lottery enthusiasts eagerly await today’s draw, all eyes on the tail number of a helicopter that has taken the town by storm.

The focus is on the army helicopter of Lieutenant General Boonsin Phadklang, also known as “Big Kung,” who serves as the commander of the 2nd Army Region.

Yesterday, June 30, Lieutenant General Boonsin flew into Udon Thani from Nong Bua Lam Phu province, landing at the football field of Baan Dung Wittaya School in Baan Dung district.

The visit was part of a school event, as Boonsin is a proud alumnus of the school. The moment he touched down, he was greeted by enthusiastic locals, many of whom treated him like a celebrity.

It wasn’t long before a flurry of selfies and photos with the commander took over the scene.

However, it wasn’t just the man in uniform who captured the crowd’s attention. The helicopter, a rare sight in the skies of Baan Dung, immediately became the centre of focus, particularly for the students. The football field was flooded with eager onlookers snapping photos of the military aircraft.

But the real buzz began when locals turned their attention to the helicopter’s tail number: 9654. The coincidence that this number matched the figure 36,545 baht recorded at the Naga Mouth of Khamchanod yesterday has fuelled a feverish frenzy among lottery players, reported KhaoSod.

Many believe this connection between the helicopter’s tail number and the amount recorded in Khamchanod could bring them luck, prompting them to place their bets on the numbers 54 and 45 in today’s lottery draw.

In similar news, on Sunday, June 29, Wat Nong Wal Priang in Song Phi Nong district, Suphan Buri, hosted a significant ordination ceremony.

Led by Phra Kru Baidika Suraphon Mahapanyo, the event saw 17 novice monks ordained. This annual ceremony, part of a royal merit-making tradition, aimed to instil Buddhist teachings for lasting happiness and personal growth.

