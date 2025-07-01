Fire in Hat Yai destroys five houses, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a community along the railway in Hat Yai, Songkhla, destroying five houses. Six fire trucks were deployed to tackle the blaze, but accessibility issues due to narrow roads complicated efforts. Local residents suspect the fire originated from burning rubbish.

Yesterday, June 30, the Hat Yai municipal fire brigade was alerted to a fire in the Pom 6 community near the Kalyanamit railway underpass, opposite Hat Yai Hospital.

Upon receiving the alert, the brigade, accompanied by two rescue vehicles, quickly arrived at the scene. The operation was overseen by 54 year old Jettasukon Petsakul, Deputy Mayor of Hat Yai.

The firefighting operation faced significant challenges as the narrow roads hindered the fire trucks’ access to the site. Being a community located alongside the railway, the firefighters had to park at the entrance of the narrow alley and drag hoses across the railway tracks to reach the blaze.

The wooden houses with zinc roofs in the area required the removal of roofing materials to effectively douse the flames. Despite the challenges, the fire ultimately consumed five houses, though fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities reported.

A resident mentioned hearing unusual noises while resting at home. Upon investigation, they discovered the fire and immediately rode a motorcycle to alert nearby fire services.

Unfortunately, by the time assistance arrived, the fire had already damaged five homes. The resident noted that if the incident had occurred at night, survival might have been unlikely, reported KhaoSod.

Another local recounted seeing someone burning rubbish near the area shortly before the fire broke out. The flames soon spread to nearby homes, resulting in the extensive damage witnessed.

