Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal

A high-ranking Thai abbot unexpectedly left the monkhood and travelled to Laos after allegedly being blackmailed by a woman with whom he reportedly had a romantic relationship.

Prathep Wachira Patimoke, also known as Arch, the abbot of Tri Thotsathep Temple in Bangkok, submitted his request to leave the monkhood at Chan Samakkhi Temple in the northeastern province of Nong Khai on Sunday, June 29.

His sudden departure came as a surprise, as he was appointed abbot just three years ago and was widely respected among the Buddhist community. He was also expected to be promoted to a more senior position within the clergy, having gained the trust of many high-ranking monks.

According to Matichon, Arch travelled to Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 18, returning to Thailand on June 24 before heading to Laos.

In Laos, Arch approached a monk at Tai Noi Rattanamongkhon Temple in Vientiane, requesting a ritual to formally leave the monkhood. However, the monk declined, stating that as a Thai monk, Arch should undergo the procedure in Thailand. Arch then returned to Thailand and completed the ritual at the temple in Nong Khai.

He is believed to have travelled back to Laos and then possibly onward to Germany, although this has not yet been confirmed by any official sources.

Thai media reports suggest that Arch’s departure from the monkhood was prompted by a romantic scandal. He is said to have had a secret relationship with a 35 year old woman, identified only as K, and had reportedly met her at various hotels throughout their involvement.

Fearing exposure after fellow abbot Yaem Kittintharo of Rai Khng Temple, Arch began distancing himself from her. Accordingly, the woman allegedly faked a pregnancy and demanded approximately 7.8 million baht, claiming the money was needed to support their child until adulthood.

Upon discovering that the pregnancy was fabricated, Arch refused to pay. In retaliation, the woman leaked private videos, photos, and messages between them to a senior monk.

The rumour subsequently spread among senior members of the clergy, with one eventually informing the Royal Thai Police (RTP), prompting an investigation.

Police officers intended to summon Arch for questioning, as his actions not only breached monastic rules but may also have implications for donations received by Tri Thotsathep Temple. However, Arch chose to flee the country before any legal process could begin.

Police are now awaiting a contact from Arch. Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) will examine the temple’s financial transactions and assets to reassure the public that their donations have been used appropriately.