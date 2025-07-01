Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal

Donor trust shaken as police probe financial misconduct

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin12 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
62 2 minutes read
Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal
Photo via Facebook/ วัดตรีทศเทพวรวิหาร WAT TRI Thotsathep

A high-ranking Thai abbot unexpectedly left the monkhood and travelled to Laos after allegedly being blackmailed by a woman with whom he reportedly had a romantic relationship.

Prathep Wachira Patimoke, also known as Arch, the abbot of Tri Thotsathep Temple in Bangkok, submitted his request to leave the monkhood at Chan Samakkhi Temple in the northeastern province of Nong Khai on Sunday, June 29.

His sudden departure came as a surprise, as he was appointed abbot just three years ago and was widely respected among the Buddhist community. He was also expected to be promoted to a more senior position within the clergy, having gained the trust of many high-ranking monks.

According to Matichon, Arch travelled to Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 18, returning to Thailand on June 24 before heading to Laos.

In Laos, Arch approached a monk at Tai Noi Rattanamongkhon Temple in Vientiane, requesting a ritual to formally leave the monkhood. However, the monk declined, stating that as a Thai monk, Arch should undergo the procedure in Thailand. Arch then returned to Thailand and completed the ritual at the temple in Nong Khai.

Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal | News by Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

He is believed to have travelled back to Laos and then possibly onward to Germany, although this has not yet been confirmed by any official sources.

Thai media reports suggest that Arch’s departure from the monkhood was prompted by a romantic scandal. He is said to have had a secret relationship with a 35 year old woman, identified only as K, and had reportedly met her at various hotels throughout their involvement.

Related Articles
Thai abbot escapes to Laos after romantic relationship and blackmail
Arch left his monkhood in Nong Khai province. | Photo via Facebook/ ดาวแปดแฉก

Fearing exposure after fellow abbot Yaem Kittintharo of Rai Khng Temple, Arch began distancing himself from her. Accordingly, the woman allegedly faked a pregnancy and demanded approximately 7.8 million baht, claiming the money was needed to support their child until adulthood.

Upon discovering that the pregnancy was fabricated, Arch refused to pay. In retaliation, the woman leaked private videos, photos, and messages between them to a senior monk.

The rumour subsequently spread among senior members of the clergy, with one eventually informing the Royal Thai Police (RTP), prompting an investigation.

Thai abbot disappears after romantic scandal
Tri Thotsathep Worawihan Temple | Photo by Mastertongapollo via Wikipedia

Police officers intended to summon Arch for questioning, as his actions not only breached monastic rules but may also have implications for donations received by Tri Thotsathep Temple. However, Arch chose to flee the country before any legal process could begin.

Police are now awaiting a contact from Arch. Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) will examine the temple’s financial transactions and assets to reassure the public that their donations have been used appropriately.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya ready for tourist boom as ‘Half-Half’ travel freebies launch Pattaya News

Pattaya ready for tourist boom as ‘Half-Half’ travel freebies launch

39 seconds ago
Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal Thailand News

Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal

12 minutes ago
Illegal kratom drug operation dismantled in Prachin Buri Crime News

Illegal kratom drug operation dismantled in Prachin Buri

20 minutes ago
Phuket bomb scare sparks mosque security clampdown Phuket News

Phuket bomb scare sparks mosque security clampdown

28 minutes ago
Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each Crime News

Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each

38 minutes ago
Paetongtarn on pause: PM suspended amid leaked audio storm Thailand News

Paetongtarn on pause: PM suspended amid leaked audio storm

46 minutes ago
India&#8217;s growth to boost Southeast Asia&#8217;s aviation market Business News

India’s growth to boost Southeast Asia’s aviation market

59 minutes ago
Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch Thailand News

Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch

1 hour ago
China’s durian craze drives Thailand’s tech farming boom Business News

China’s durian craze drives Thailand’s tech farming boom

1 hour ago
Two teens arrested for murder in Trang forest Crime News

Two teens arrested for murder in Trang forest

2 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn takes culture role as Cabinet reshuffle stirs intrigue Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn takes culture role as Cabinet reshuffle stirs intrigue

3 hours ago
Taxiing line: illegal ride-hailing apps cause chaos on Phuket roads Phuket News

Taxiing line: illegal ride-hailing apps cause chaos on Phuket roads

3 hours ago
Two suspects arrested in 3.4 million baht robbery at Bangkok mall Bangkok News

Two suspects arrested in 3.4 million baht robbery at Bangkok mall

3 hours ago
Bangkok Mini Cooper driver flees motorcycle hit-and-run, 1 dead (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok Mini Cooper driver flees motorcycle hit-and-run, 1 dead (video)

3 hours ago
Police boat capsizes in Loei River chase, officer missing Thailand News

Police boat capsizes in Loei River chase, officer missing

3 hours ago
Thai tax scam gang busted for billion-baht VAT fraud racket Thailand News

Thai tax scam gang busted for billion-baht VAT fraud racket

4 hours ago
Welshman fights to come home after brutal attack in Thailand Thailand News

Welshman fights to come home after brutal attack in Thailand

4 hours ago
Ordination ceremony in Suphan Buri draws lottery interest Thailand News

Ordination ceremony in Suphan Buri draws lottery interest

4 hours ago
2 e-cigarette vendors surrender after shooting 2 police in Pathum Thani Thailand News

2 e-cigarette vendors surrender after shooting 2 police in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Pattaya-Bangkok motorway Pattaya News

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Pattaya-Bangkok motorway

4 hours ago
Storming the banks: Tree tops ATMs in Bangkok showdown Bangkok News

Storming the banks: Tree tops ATMs in Bangkok showdown

4 hours ago
Rescuers retrieve 8 bodies from Saraburi factory fire, 2 still missing Thailand News

Rescuers retrieve 8 bodies from Saraburi factory fire, 2 still missing

5 hours ago
Thailand rolls out cannabis prescription form for 15 conditions Cannabis News

Thailand rolls out cannabis prescription form for 15 conditions

5 hours ago
Slithery surprise: Indian caught smuggling live snakes into Mumbai Bangkok News

Slithery surprise: Indian caught smuggling live snakes into Mumbai

5 hours ago
Thai-phoon forecast: TMD warns of heavy rain across the nation Thailand Weather Updates

Thai-phoon forecast: TMD warns of heavy rain across the nation

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin12 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
62 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x