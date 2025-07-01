Tragic accident claims lives of mother and daughter in Chon Buri

Quiet afternoon turns deadly in heartbreaking crash

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
66 2 minutes read
Tragic accident claims lives of mother and daughter in Chon Buri
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred yesterday, resulting in the deaths of a mother and daughter when their motorcycle collided head-on with a pickup truck. The incident happened around 3pm, yesterday, June 30, on Sukaphiban 8 Road, in the Khao Khayai community of Bo Win subdistrict, Si Racha district, Chon Buri province.

Police Lieutenant Somporn Panjan, Deputy Inspector of Bo Win Police Station, received a report of the accident involving severe injuries to two people. Emergency medical services from Lanthom Hospital, Somdej Phra Borommaratchathewi Na Si Racha, and Laem Chabang Hospital were dispatched to the scene.

Rescue teams found two unconscious women, identified as 66 year old Samlee Khuridee and her 38 year old daughter, Rasamee Khuridee. Both had suffered severe head injuries, broken legs, and ear bleeding. Their black and white Honda Scoopy motorcycle lay overturned nearby.

Additionally, a large clothing bag was found torn, with clothing scattered across the road. Opposite the scene, a black Mitsubishi pickup truck, bearing the registration number ฒค 3022 from Bangkok, was damaged at the right front bumper. The driver, 49 year old Kraisorn, was accompanied by his partner at the time of the accident.

Despite efforts by rescue personnel and paramedics to perform CPR, both women were pronounced dead at the scene. Family members, upon hearing the news, rushed to the site. Samlee’s husband, overwhelmed with grief, embraced her body while crying inconsolably, with relatives attempting to comfort him.

CCTV footage revealed that the pickup truck had been travelling from Bo Win towards Bueng subdistrict while the motorcycle, driven by Samlee with Rasamee as a passenger, was heading in the opposite direction. A large bag of clothes was placed between the motorcycle’s handlebars and seat.

Motorcycle accident

Related Articles

Witnesses reported the motorcycle suddenly veered right into the path of the oncoming pickup, resulting in a violent collision that threw both riders into the air.

Piyawan, a witness riding a motorcycle behind the pair, confirmed the account. She observed the mother maintaining a steady course on the left side of the road until the sudden swerve. The collision propelled both women into the air before they hit the ground. Shocked by the events, Piyawan stopped to assist.

A brother-in-law of the deceased, who works as a motorcycle taxi driver, explained that Samlee and Rasamee had attended a merit-making ceremony for Samlee’s recently cremated sister. Having spent four or five days assisting with the funeral, they decided to return home, bringing their deceased relative’s clothes to distribute among neighbours.

Unfortunately, the accident occurred shortly after their departure. Another family member corroborated this account, reported KhaoSod.

The police have directed the rescue team to send the deceased bodies for autopsy at Laem Chabang Hospital. Meanwhile, the pickup truck driver has been called to Bo Win Police Station for further questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Tragic accident claims lives of mother and daughter in Chon Buri | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
15 Chinese arrested in northern Thailand luxury home raid for scam Thailand News

15 Chinese arrested in northern Thailand luxury home raid for scam

5 seconds ago
Tragic accident claims lives of mother and daughter in Chon Buri Road deaths

Tragic accident claims lives of mother and daughter in Chon Buri

5 minutes ago
Bangkok Airways takes off with green fuel to slash carbon emissions Thailand News

Bangkok Airways takes off with green fuel to slash carbon emissions

11 minutes ago
Thai cannabis prescriptions standardised, symptoms list clarified Cannabis News

Thai cannabis prescriptions standardised, symptoms list clarified

15 minutes ago
Elderly man injured in Chanthaburi market altercation Crime News

Elderly man injured in Chanthaburi market altercation

17 minutes ago
Thai man sells ‘floating durian’ for 300,000 baht at fruit festival auction Thailand News

Thai man sells ‘floating durian’ for 300,000 baht at fruit festival auction

30 minutes ago
Chiang Mai official arrested for extorting migrant worker brokers Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai official arrested for extorting migrant worker brokers

35 minutes ago
Jobless win big as Thailand ups unemployment payouts Thailand News

Jobless win big as Thailand ups unemployment payouts

42 minutes ago
Bangkok man arrested for stealing 52,000 baht gold bracelet Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for stealing 52,000 baht gold bracelet

48 minutes ago
Thaksin faces court over monarchy remarks in closed-door trial Thailand News

Thaksin faces court over monarchy remarks in closed-door trial

55 minutes ago
Man charged with assault causing death after field confrontation Crime News

Man charged with assault causing death after field confrontation

60 minutes ago
Transport minister takes over as audio scandal topples Paetongtarn Bangkok News

Transport minister takes over as audio scandal topples Paetongtarn

1 hour ago
Illegal waste dumping plagues Bang Phli residents Crime News

Illegal waste dumping plagues Bang Phli residents

2 hours ago
Dozing motorcyclist survives after slamming into truck on motorway Thailand News

Dozing motorcyclist survives after slamming into truck on motorway

2 hours ago
Filipina killed in horror Patong crash as SUV ploughs into bikes Phuket News

Filipina killed in horror Patong crash as SUV ploughs into bikes

2 hours ago
Vietnamese man detained at Don Mueang for forged visa stamp Bangkok News

Vietnamese man detained at Don Mueang for forged visa stamp

2 hours ago
&#8216;Half-Half&#8217; travel scheme crashes, leaving thousands in limbo Thailand News

‘Half-Half’ travel scheme crashes, leaving thousands in limbo

3 hours ago
Fire in Hat Yai destroys five houses, no injuries reported South Thailand News

Fire in Hat Yai destroys five houses, no injuries reported

3 hours ago
Thai woman blames misdiagnosis in Isaan hospitals for her child loss Thailand News

Thai woman blames misdiagnosis in Isaan hospitals for her child loss

3 hours ago
Pattaya ready for tourist boom as ‘Half-Half’ travel freebies launch Pattaya News

Pattaya ready for tourist boom as ‘Half-Half’ travel freebies launch

3 hours ago
Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal Thailand News

Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal

3 hours ago
Illegal kratom drug operation dismantled in Prachin Buri Crime News

Illegal kratom drug operation dismantled in Prachin Buri

3 hours ago
Phuket bomb scare sparks mosque security clampdown Phuket News

Phuket bomb scare sparks mosque security clampdown

3 hours ago
Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each Crime News

Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each

4 hours ago
Paetongtarn on pause: PM suspended amid leaked audio storm Thailand News

Paetongtarn on pause: PM suspended amid leaked audio storm

4 hours ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
66 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x