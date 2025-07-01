Tragic accident claims lives of mother and daughter in Chon Buri

A tragic accident occurred yesterday, resulting in the deaths of a mother and daughter when their motorcycle collided head-on with a pickup truck. The incident happened around 3pm, yesterday, June 30, on Sukaphiban 8 Road, in the Khao Khayai community of Bo Win subdistrict, Si Racha district, Chon Buri province.

Police Lieutenant Somporn Panjan, Deputy Inspector of Bo Win Police Station, received a report of the accident involving severe injuries to two people. Emergency medical services from Lanthom Hospital, Somdej Phra Borommaratchathewi Na Si Racha, and Laem Chabang Hospital were dispatched to the scene.

Rescue teams found two unconscious women, identified as 66 year old Samlee Khuridee and her 38 year old daughter, Rasamee Khuridee. Both had suffered severe head injuries, broken legs, and ear bleeding. Their black and white Honda Scoopy motorcycle lay overturned nearby.

Additionally, a large clothing bag was found torn, with clothing scattered across the road. Opposite the scene, a black Mitsubishi pickup truck, bearing the registration number ฒค 3022 from Bangkok, was damaged at the right front bumper. The driver, 49 year old Kraisorn, was accompanied by his partner at the time of the accident.

Despite efforts by rescue personnel and paramedics to perform CPR, both women were pronounced dead at the scene. Family members, upon hearing the news, rushed to the site. Samlee’s husband, overwhelmed with grief, embraced her body while crying inconsolably, with relatives attempting to comfort him.

CCTV footage revealed that the pickup truck had been travelling from Bo Win towards Bueng subdistrict while the motorcycle, driven by Samlee with Rasamee as a passenger, was heading in the opposite direction. A large bag of clothes was placed between the motorcycle’s handlebars and seat.

Motorcycle accident

Witnesses reported the motorcycle suddenly veered right into the path of the oncoming pickup, resulting in a violent collision that threw both riders into the air.

Piyawan, a witness riding a motorcycle behind the pair, confirmed the account. She observed the mother maintaining a steady course on the left side of the road until the sudden swerve. The collision propelled both women into the air before they hit the ground. Shocked by the events, Piyawan stopped to assist.

A brother-in-law of the deceased, who works as a motorcycle taxi driver, explained that Samlee and Rasamee had attended a merit-making ceremony for Samlee’s recently cremated sister. Having spent four or five days assisting with the funeral, they decided to return home, bringing their deceased relative’s clothes to distribute among neighbours.

Unfortunately, the accident occurred shortly after their departure. Another family member corroborated this account, reported KhaoSod.

The police have directed the rescue team to send the deceased bodies for autopsy at Laem Chabang Hospital. Meanwhile, the pickup truck driver has been called to Bo Win Police Station for further questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.