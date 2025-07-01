Elderly man injured in Chanthaburi market altercation

In Chanthaburi province, a 61 year old man was seriously injured in a physical altercation with a younger man, reportedly about 30 years old.

The incident occurred on June 29 in front of a market along Phakdi Ramphai Canal Road in Mueang district. The younger man was seen arguing and shouting at the older man while another person restrained him.

A woman, believed to be the daughter of the injured man, attempted to intervene but was pushed aside. The younger man then punched the older man, leading market-goers to separate them.

Despite being separated, tensions remained high, with both parties exchanging heated words. It was alleged that the altercation stemmed from accusations by the younger man and his father that the older man had taken their boat.

The older man, however, did not retaliate, which seemed to escalate the younger man’s anger, resulting in two further punches that caused the victim to fall against a guardrail.

The incident caused alarm among vendors and shoppers at the market. Anchalai Silan, the 41 year old daughter of the injured man, identified the victim as Achaya Sianglert, also from Nong Bua district.

She explained that the altercation occurred when her father visited her at the market, coinciding with the presence of the younger man, who allegedly questioned why Achaya was looking at him, leading to the violent confrontation.

Following the incident, Achaya attempted to leave on his motorcycle but was confronted by the younger man’s father, leading to further arguments and the subsequent assault. The police have been informed, and a report has been filed.

Achaya sustained a fractured left cheekbone, with swelling around his jaw and face, and his right eye was severely bruised and swollen shut. He underwent surgery and is in recovery, though still disoriented and in pain.

Doctors remain vigilant in their care. Anchalai has called for the police to expedite justice and for the accused to take responsibility, noting her father’s age and recent recovery from illness, reported KhaoSod.