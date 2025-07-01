‘Half-Half’ travel scheme crashes, leaving thousands in limbo

ThaID app crashed too, crippling essential identity verification processes

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
58 1 minute read
‘Half-Half’ travel scheme crashes, leaving thousands in limbo
Photo courtesy of NBT World

The launch of the government’s eagerly awaited Half-Half Thai Travel programme descended into chaos this morning after both key registration platforms suffered catastrophic failures within minutes of going live.

At 8am today, July 1, hopeful holidaymakers logged on to the Amazing Thailand app to secure discounted accommodation entitlements, but were instantly met with error messages reading, “An error occurred. Something went wrong,” or were repeatedly booted out of the system altogether.

'Half-Half' travel scheme crashes, leaving thousands in limbo | News by Thaiger
Sample of the Amazing Thailand app courtesy of Apple app store

The meltdown was compounded by the ThaID application, which is vital for identity verification. That system also collapsed under the sheer weight of users, leaving thousands unable to complete the mandatory checks to finish registration.

'Half-Half' travel scheme crashes, leaving thousands in limbo | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Sanook

By 8.47am — nearly an hour after registrations opened — officials confirmed not a single slot had been claimed. All 500,000 entitlements, including 300,000 for major tourist cities and 200,000 for emerging destinations, remained untouched as exasperated users vented their fury online.

The embarrassing technical fiasco highlights a staggering lack of preparation, given that the government had widely promoted the programme and anticipated fierce competition for the subsidies.

Designed to inject life into Thailand’s domestic tourism sector, the scheme promised generous discounts for registered Thai citizens aged 18 and above holding a valid national ID card.

Under the plan, travellers can claim up to five entitlements: three nights in major tourism provinces and two in smaller destinations.

Related Articles

Government subsidies were set to cover 50% of weekday accommodation costs (up to 3,000 baht per night) in major cities, and 40% on weekends and public holidays. In emerging destinations, the subsidy rate was 50% on all days, reported The Nation.

The entitlements operate on a first-come, first-served basis, sparking huge demand the moment bookings were scheduled to open. But instead of a tourism revival, frustrated citizens were left in digital limbo.

Officials have yet to confirm when the technical issues will be resolved or whether the quota will be extended to compensate for the disruption.

Latest Thailand News
Vietnamese man detained at Don Mueang for forged visa stamp Bangkok News

Vietnamese man detained at Don Mueang for forged visa stamp

17 seconds ago
&#8216;Half-Half&#8217; travel scheme crashes, leaving thousands in limbo Thailand News

‘Half-Half’ travel scheme crashes, leaving thousands in limbo

9 minutes ago
Fire in Hat Yai destroys five houses, no injuries reported South Thailand News

Fire in Hat Yai destroys five houses, no injuries reported

15 minutes ago
Thai woman blames misdiagnosis in Isaan hospitals for her child loss Thailand News

Thai woman blames misdiagnosis in Isaan hospitals for her child loss

25 minutes ago
Pattaya ready for tourist boom as ‘Half-Half’ travel freebies launch Pattaya News

Pattaya ready for tourist boom as ‘Half-Half’ travel freebies launch

33 minutes ago
Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal Thailand News

Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal

44 minutes ago
Illegal kratom drug operation dismantled in Prachin Buri Crime News

Illegal kratom drug operation dismantled in Prachin Buri

52 minutes ago
Phuket bomb scare sparks mosque security clampdown Phuket News

Phuket bomb scare sparks mosque security clampdown

1 hour ago
Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each Crime News

Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each

1 hour ago
Paetongtarn on pause: PM suspended amid leaked audio storm Thailand News

Paetongtarn on pause: PM suspended amid leaked audio storm

1 hour ago
India&#8217;s growth to boost Southeast Asia&#8217;s aviation market Business News

India’s growth to boost Southeast Asia’s aviation market

2 hours ago
Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch Thailand News

Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch

2 hours ago
China’s durian craze drives Thailand’s tech farming boom Business News

China’s durian craze drives Thailand’s tech farming boom

2 hours ago
Two teens arrested for murder in Trang forest Crime News

Two teens arrested for murder in Trang forest

2 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn takes culture role as Cabinet reshuffle stirs intrigue Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn takes culture role as Cabinet reshuffle stirs intrigue

3 hours ago
Taxiing line: illegal ride-hailing apps cause chaos on Phuket roads Phuket News

Taxiing line: illegal ride-hailing apps cause chaos on Phuket roads

3 hours ago
Two suspects arrested in 3.4 million baht robbery at Bangkok mall Bangkok News

Two suspects arrested in 3.4 million baht robbery at Bangkok mall

3 hours ago
Bangkok Mini Cooper driver flees motorcycle hit-and-run, 1 dead (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok Mini Cooper driver flees motorcycle hit-and-run, 1 dead (video)

4 hours ago
Police boat capsizes in Loei River chase, officer missing Thailand News

Police boat capsizes in Loei River chase, officer missing

4 hours ago
Thai tax scam gang busted for billion-baht VAT fraud racket Thailand News

Thai tax scam gang busted for billion-baht VAT fraud racket

4 hours ago
Welshman fights to come home after brutal attack in Thailand Thailand News

Welshman fights to come home after brutal attack in Thailand

4 hours ago
Ordination ceremony in Suphan Buri draws lottery interest Thailand News

Ordination ceremony in Suphan Buri draws lottery interest

4 hours ago
2 e-cigarette vendors surrender after shooting 2 police in Pathum Thani Thailand News

2 e-cigarette vendors surrender after shooting 2 police in Pathum Thani

5 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Pattaya-Bangkok motorway Pattaya News

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Pattaya-Bangkok motorway

5 hours ago
Storming the banks: Tree tops ATMs in Bangkok showdown Bangkok News

Storming the banks: Tree tops ATMs in Bangkok showdown

5 hours ago
Technology NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x