Illegal kratom drug operation dismantled in Prachin Buri

A significant illegal kratom-based drug operation has been dismantled in Ban Sang district, Prachin Buri province.

At 11.30am, yesterday, June 30, Prachin Buri Governor Veeraphan Dee-on directed Wittharat Raman, the provincial Deputy Governor, to lead a special task force in collaboration with local officials to investigate a suspected illegal operation at a residence in Mueang Bang Pla Ra subdistrict.

This residence, identified as 52/1 Moo 2, was believed to be distributing large quantities of kratom tea mixed with cough syrup to local youths and workers.

The task force, which included district officials and law enforcement, apprehended Wichet, who confessed to selling the concoction for 60 baht (US$1.85) per bottle. Upon searching Wichet, police discovered seven methamphetamine pills.

In addition, several items were seized from the premises, including 87 bottles of kratom tea, 45 bottles of cough syrup, and six bags of fresh kratom leaves. These items were found stored in an icebox within the house.

Initial charges against Wichet include possession of dangerous drugs for sale without authorisation, production and sale of herbal products (kratom tea) without a licence, and possession of a category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) without a permit, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, local police in Chiang Rai raided a café for illegally serving kratom tea to underage students.

Led by Governor Charin Thongsuk, the operation exposed a troubling pattern of teenagers consuming the stimulant-infused drink during school hours and into the night.

Officials discovered 19 students, some still in uniform and aged between 15 and 19, at the café on Jed Yod Road in Mueang district. The youths were found socialising, playing mobile games, and drinking kratom tea, raising concerns about its impact on both health and public order.

The raid followed numerous complaints from nearby residents, who reported disturbances caused by the café, which had become a popular hangout for truant students and post-school meetups.