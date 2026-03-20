Celebrate Songkran 2026 in Southern Thailand with these beachfront stays in Phuket and Khao Lak

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: March 20, 2026, 3:30 PM
100 2 minutes read
Celebrate Songkran 2026 in Southern Thailand with these beachfront stays in Phuket and Khao Lak | Thaiger

Three Marriott resorts in southern Thailand are promoting Songkran 2026 stays and in-resort celebrations, with programmes at Courtyard Phuket Patong Beach Resort, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach, and Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa designed for guests who want Thai New Year activities, beach settings and seasonal dining.

The properties said Songkran, celebrated each April, brings Thai New Year traditions and water-themed festivities to destinations across Thailand, and is one of the country’s busiest travel periods. Guests are encouraged to book early, and Marriott Bonvoy members can access member rates and earn points during eligible stays, according to the announcements.

Courtyard Phuket Patong Beach Resort

Celebrate Songkran 2026 in Southern Thailand with these beachfront stays in Phuket and Khao Lak | News by Thaiger

Courtyard Phuket Patong Beach Resort is inviting travellers to celebrate Songkran in Patong, Phuket, with a beachfront stay close to one of the island’s main celebration areas. The resort said Patong Beach becomes one of Phuket’s most active hubs during the festival, offering guests proximity to outdoor festivities alongside the option to return to a modern beachfront retreat.

The resort highlighted its location near the centre of Patong, along with spacious accommodation, several swimming pools, varied dining options and areas intended for relaxation after a day of activities. Promotional materials for the resort also reference Songkran-themed water play, colourful outfits and cultural procession-style moments associated with the holiday atmosphere.

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach

Celebrate Songkran 2026 in Southern Thailand with these beachfront stays in Phuket and Khao Lak | News by Thaiger

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach, located in Patong, Phuket, said it will offer a Songkran programme designed to let guests celebrate without leaving the resort, with activities on its private beach. The resort said guests can take part in traditional Thai elements and join a resort-based Songkran water fight in what it described as a safe and family-friendly setting.

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The resort also announced an energetic Songkran pool party in its lagoon pools, along with a dining highlight: a Beach Grill Buffet – 4 Regions Style, presenting dishes and flavours from Thailand’s North, Northeast, Central and South, including fresh grilled seafood and regional specialities served in a beachfront setting.

For families, the resort is promoting its M Passport package, which it said offers value for family stays and includes Kids Eat Free benefits and special gifts for children. The resort also encouraged early bookings and noted that Marriott Bonvoy members can receive benefits and earn points.

Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa

Celebrate Songkran 2026 in Southern Thailand with these beachfront stays in Phuket and Khao Lak | News by Thaiger

Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa is inviting travellers to celebrate Songkran at Bang Sak Beach, Khao Lak, Phang Nga, with an in-resort programme centred on Thai New Year traditions and what it describes as a refined, immersive cultural experience by the sea. The resort said its Songkran programme is designed for families, couples and leisure travellers seeking both relaxation and celebration in a beachfront setting.

The resort’s Songkran stay experience in Southern Thailand includes contemporary accommodation with daily breakfast, access to lagoon pools and beachfront surroundings, and space for groups to gather across the property’s grounds. It also outlined an in-resort programme of cultural and water-themed activities, including gentle water play, poolside games and interactive cultural touchpoints linked to Songkran traditions.

Le Méridien Khao Lak also highlighted a Thai Local Gastronomy Buffet featuring regional dishes, street-food favourites and traditional Thai desserts, and said the programme has been curated to bring Thai flavours and festival elements together within the resort.

Press Release

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: March 20, 2026, 3:30 PM
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