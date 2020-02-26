Condo developers allow transfer delays for Chinese buyers, due to slowing sales | The Thaiger

Property
Condo developers allow transfer delays for Chinese buyers, due to slowing sales
Thai property developers are sharpening their pencils on sales and allowing variations to contracts on some deals to accommodate some of the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Now some developers in Thailand have started to extend the transfer period from 3 months to 9-12 months for Chinese clients, according to Angel Real Estate Consultancy.
Chinese buyers have paid 30% down payment for off-plan projects a few years ago, but are unable to complete the transfer process due to problems related to coronavirus.
Co-founder and president Simon Lee told Thai media Thansettakij that this move by developers aims to avoid seizing the booked units and down payments amid slowing sales.
Developers have seen sales slow down since 2019 due to the strong Baht, stricter mortgage regulations (loan-to-value ratio), the US-China trade war, and oversupply. Angel estimates that the country is saturated with at least 200,000 unsold condominium units, which will take about 2 years to clear out. For Bangkok, The Thaiger reported yesterday that there are 100,000 vacant completed condominiums in and around the city, as estimated by Bloomberg economists. However, other estimates the number to be about 60,000 units.
But the brokerage firm also expects increased housing sales from overseas after the outbreak. Buyers from China may want a second home in either Thailand or Japan, which do not close their borders to the Chinese, Lee said.
He said they may be interested in purchasing houses, including single detached homes, detached homes, and townhomes, with a 30 year lease agreement. Foreigners cannot purchase landed property freehold in Thailand. They can however lease the land for renewable, 30 year terms.
Popular areas are Bang Na, Salaya, and Krungthep Kreetha in Bangkok, as well as Chiang Mai and Pattaya. For condominiums, projects close to the MRT in Rama 9 and the BTS along Sukhumvit are most popular.
Despite the positive speculation, Thailand expects to see 50% of Chinese condo transfers to disappear in the first 2 quarters of 2020.
Find more property for sale and rent across Thailand at Thaiger Property, powered by FazWaz. You can even list your property for free.
Bangkok has a surplus of 100,000 new condos as Chinese buyers stay home
Bangkok’s condominium market is facing its biggest challenge in decades with one of its key feeder markets sitting it out at home. The capital’s soaring condo market, once a favourite for Chinese investors, looks towards a bleak year with Chinese investors having other things to worry about, or simply unable to travel to Thailand, due to coronavirus fears.
Bloomberg economists predict that foreigners could account for as little as 10% of purchases this year. That’s down from 20% two years ago. The Agency for Real Estate Affairs estimates. Chinese buyers used to provide the largest proportion of overseas interest but are now limited in their travel options and the economic havoc inside their own country.
Sopon Pornchokchai, the president of Agency for Real Estate Affairs, says there is 100,000 vacant completed condominiums in and around Bangkok.
“The demand from foreigners may disappear in the first half following the outbreak. We’ll need to rely on local buyers, but that won’t be easy.”
“Thailand’s 55 member Property Development Index has tumbled about 19% in the past 12 months, worse than the 9% slide in the overall Thai stock market.”
Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand is loosening the purse strings and mortgage-lending rules in a hope of encouraging domestic purchases. But local developers say that, even before the coronavirus outbreak, foreign interest was flagging as the “outlook for an economy reliant on trade and tourism deteriorated amid currency strength in 2019 and the US-China trade war”.
FazWaz.com CEO Brennan Campbell says that, with Chinese buyers staying home for now, there are some great opportunities for buyers to get creative with developers and come up with options, in the buyers favour.
“Many developers are wanting to move stock and it’s clearly a great time to push them into sharpening their pencils and throw in extras to get you into a new condominium. There’s never been a better selection of brand new condos and Bangkok continues to grow as a regional business capital.”
Many developers are also rolling out new strategies as some newly-built projects have sold less than 50% of available brand new units. In one case a developer is offering enticing direct rentals as a way for tenants to get into a shiny new condo apartment at a lower-than-usual price.
LPN condominiums that offer this strategy include Lumpini Township Rangsit-Klong 1 (2,700 units), Lumpini Place Rama 3 Riverine (100 units), and Lumpini Park Phahon 32 (100 units), or the total of 2,900 units worth 2 billion baht.
Another Bangkok developer, Supalai, has also unveiled Supalai Smart Solution, which offers a 30 year lease as an alternative to buying freehold, with the price 35-40% lower than purchasing the units. Buyers can pay 20-40 installments to Supalai with 0% interest within the period of 60 months.
But developers Land & Houses don’t plan to open any new condo projects this year. And another developer, Singha Estate, is “very cautious” about buying land for residential offerings because of concerns about an oversupply of property in certain locations.
The real estate sector slowdown is among the many challenges ahead for Thailand’s economy in 2020. GDP growth may slow to as little as 1.5% this year, a six-year low, according to a government agency last week.
Developers are expected to only bring an additional 6,000 newly completed condos to the Bangkok market between January and the end of March 2020. That’s down 40% from a year earlier, according to Phattarachai Taweewong, associate director of Colliers International Group’s Thai unit.
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
The Coronavirus outbreak poses challenges for Thailand’s real estate market as potential Chinese condominium buyers remain stranded in China. Analysts believe Chinese condominium transfers in 2020 will be at least 25% lower than average because of the challenges. Meanwhile, some believe that the outbreak may bring opportunities for non-Chinese buyers and in the long-run, the Chinese may be looking for an overseas refuge in the event of these types of emergencies.
Market remains weak
The pandemic, which started in China, is hurting the condominium market as Chinese nationals account for half of the international buyers in Thailand, or 57.6% of the total foreign condo owners in 2018.
Vichai Viratkapan, acting director-general of the Real Estate Information Centre says that 50% of Chinese condo transfers are expected to disappear in the first 2 quarters of this year and the total transfer value by the Chinese will miss the mark of the usual 29 billion baht by about 25% (around 7 billion).
However, since Chinese property buyers only make up 6% of the total international and domestic housing transfers in Thailand, the total housing transfer number in the country is likely to be similar to last year.
Thailand adjusts GDP growth target due to coronavirus
On Monday (February 17), the Office of the National Economics and Social Development Council said Thailand’s GDP growth rate is predicted to be about 2% this year, a record low in the last 6 years. They forecast the rate will be achieved if the pandemic ends before April or May, tourist arrivals reach 37 million, and the world economic growth grows 3.2%, among other factors. Otherwise…
The Chinese are reluctant to complete transfers
The virus has continued to affect hospitality operators, including hotels and condominiums that service tourists, nationwide. Since China has suspended tours, put restrictions on movement, and locked down cities, home to over millions of people, it also poses a threat to real estate developers as their clients are unable or unwilling to fly.
“Currently multiple off-plan condominium developments are approaching completion, and Chinese clients are unable or unwilling to transfer. Chinese clients who made a reservation in Q4 2019 are requesting a refund and withholding their investment,” said Marciano Bijmohun, Business Development Director at FazWaz Property Group.
He believes every condominium that is in transfer status will see the percentage of non-transfer units rise in the coming months.
“These non-transfer units will cause a big financial hit to developers.”
If a client refuses to transfer, does not comply with the terms and conditions stipulated in the sales and purchase agreement, and decides to release the property, their deposits will be forfeited.
“However, there is some good news, these non-transferred units can be offered with a discount to new clients.”
Also, as China has been susceptible to a few disease outbreaks – from bird flu and swine fever and the current coronavirus – it may prompt Chinese buyers to look for second homes outside of China.
Major condo developers in Bangkok are looking for rental clients
As sales have taken a nosedive since last year, major condominium developers in Bangkok are looking for rental clients.
As an example, L.P.N. Development, which developed condominiums and houses under the Lumpini brand, is offering newly-launched condos for rent. The company plans to attract tenants by offering lower or slightly lower rents than the market price for a 3 year contract. The rented units are then combined and sold together to investors with 5-6% guaranteed rental returns which LPN adds on top to boost sales.
The strategy has been rolled out as some newly-built projects have seen less than 50% sales. Rents that are collected will be used for room maintenance. LPN condominiums that offer this strategy include Lumpini Township Rangsit-Klong 1 (2,700 units), Lumpini Place Rama 3 Riverine (100 units), and Lumpini Park Phahon 32 (100 units), or the total of 2,900 units worth 2 billion baht.
Another Bangkok developer, Supalai, has also unveiled Supalai Smart Solution, which offers a 30 year lease as an alternative to buying freehold, with the price 35-40% lower than purchasing the units. Buyers can pay 20-40 installments to Supalai with 0% interest within the period of 60 months.
Supalai believes this will meet the demands of high-earning customers, senior customers, and foreigners. Condominiums that offer Supalai Smart Solution are in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Rayong such as Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39.
Many developers have seen sales plummet since last year, due to internal and external factors, including slowing economic growth, tighter mortgage regulations, and the strong baht which affects Chinese buyers, who are the major condo investors in Thailand.
SOURCE: positioningmag.com
