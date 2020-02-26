image
image
Connect with us

Crime

Pattaya police arrest prolific home and hotel catburglar

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

Pattaya police arrest prolific home and hotel catburglar | The Thaiger
PHOTO - Pattaya police
    • follow us in feedly

Police in Pattaya yesterday arrested a suspect yesterday who they say has admitted to at least ten burglaries of homes and hotels over the last several months. Pattaya City Police reported the arrest of a 37 year old Thai man, identified only as ‘Phet’ yesterday morning.

He allegedly broke into rooms in apartments and hotels through unlocked windows, when victims were not in rooms or when they were asleep. He quickly gathered what valuables he could and quietly exited the without being detected.

Police investigated Phet for several months before finally to tracking him down with the help of CCTV. He was arrested in Central Pattaya.

Police stated on social media that Phet robbed homes and hotel rooms more than 10 times. He faces multiple charges of theft.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Arrested former cop escapes cuffs, flees Chiang Mai hospital

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

Arrested former cop escapes cuffs, flees Chiang Mai hospital | The Thaiger
PHOTO - Naew Na

A former Chiang Mai policeman, arrested for a burglary in his home district of Sanpatong, has escaped from custody. Police are now hunting for the the fugitive. The officer, identified only as “Pawaret,” was arrested over the weekend and held at a police station but had to be taken to the local hospital because he’d had suffered injuries after an attack by a furious mob at the scene of his latest burglary.

He was secured to his hospital bed by cuffs on his foot, but managed to escape in the early hours of the morning, get a lift on a motorcycle and flee. He was dressed in a long sleeved shirt and shorts, and had his beard shaved and his hair matted down for surgery.

Police are studying CCTV footage but believe he can’t have gone far.

Naew Na reported that Pawaret was formerly a police corporal but was drummed out of the service after embezzlement in a drugs case. He then turned to a life of crime and had warrants out against his name in three other cases, over and above his most recent burglary.

In the latest case, an item of gold jewelry was recovered. He was attacked by locals and arrested by Sanpatong police.

SOURCES: thaivisa| Naew Na

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Fugitive shot dead in gunfight with police in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 hours ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

Fugitive shot dead in gunfight with police in Nakhon Si Thammarat | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The suspect shot during a gunfight with police in Nakhon Si Thammarat this morning - Nujaree Raekrun, Bankok Post

A fugitive is dead after a gunfight with police in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. The man, identified as 30 year old Pongsak Jessadarom, of the province’s Muang district, was wanted on three warrants for theft.

Police were notified this morning by local residents of two thieves attempting to break into a house. A motorcycle patrol soon arrived at the scene. When they saw the police, the two opened fire with pistols before fleeing. The patrolmen chased the men into the Palong community. One of the burglars ran into a house and attempted to take a student hostage, but the boy freed himself and got away.

The man, later identified as Pongsak, began firing on police and a gunfight erupted. He was shot several times before being arrested. He had a short shotgun and a 9mm pistol.

Pongsak was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other burglar fled, and is still at large.

Source: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Drunken man arrested threatening people with large knife on Pattaya beach

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 hours ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

Drunken man arrested threatening people with large knife on Pattaya beach | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Police display the knofe used by the suspect - Pattaya City Law Enforcement

Pattaya City police arrested a highly intoxicated Bangkok man yesterday afternoon for carrying a large knife and threatening tourists and locals on Pattaya Beach. The incident began at around 11:00am, according to police, who say the man, who was severely intoxicated, was openly carrying a large knife, yelling incoherently and threatening people on the beach.

Police were called by local vendors after the man continued to be a nuisance in the area.

The man was cooperative with police and stated he was “just drunk” and wanted to go home to Bangkok. His name has not been released.

Drunken man arrested threatening people with large knife on Pattaya beach | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: – Pattaya City Law Enforcement

Police stated they will be contacting relatives in Bangkok to ensure he goes home after facing any legal charges.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 day ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 days ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก3 days ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย5 days ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป1 week ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน” | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”

ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย

ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ. | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน

อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ | The Thaiger
อาชญากรรม3 weeks ago

อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ

Trending