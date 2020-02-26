Pattaya police arrest prolific home and hotel catburglar | The Thaiger

Crime
Pattaya police arrest prolific home and hotel catburglar
Police in Pattaya yesterday arrested a suspect yesterday who they say has admitted to at least ten burglaries of homes and hotels over the last several months. Pattaya City Police reported the arrest of a 37 year old Thai man, identified only as ‘Phet’ yesterday morning.
He allegedly broke into rooms in apartments and hotels through unlocked windows, when victims were not in rooms or when they were asleep. He quickly gathered what valuables he could and quietly exited the without being detected.
Police investigated Phet for several months before finally to tracking him down with the help of CCTV. He was arrested in Central Pattaya.
Police stated on social media that Phet robbed homes and hotel rooms more than 10 times. He faces multiple charges of theft.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Arrested former cop escapes cuffs, flees Chiang Mai hospital
A former Chiang Mai policeman, arrested for a burglary in his home district of Sanpatong, has escaped from custody. Police are now hunting for the the fugitive. The officer, identified only as “Pawaret,” was arrested over the weekend and held at a police station but had to be taken to the local hospital because he’d had suffered injuries after an attack by a furious mob at the scene of his latest burglary.
He was secured to his hospital bed by cuffs on his foot, but managed to escape in the early hours of the morning, get a lift on a motorcycle and flee. He was dressed in a long sleeved shirt and shorts, and had his beard shaved and his hair matted down for surgery.
Police are studying CCTV footage but believe he can’t have gone far.
Naew Na reported that Pawaret was formerly a police corporal but was drummed out of the service after embezzlement in a drugs case. He then turned to a life of crime and had warrants out against his name in three other cases, over and above his most recent burglary.
In the latest case, an item of gold jewelry was recovered. He was attacked by locals and arrested by Sanpatong police.Facebook page.
Crime
Fugitive shot dead in gunfight with police in Nakhon Si Thammarat
A fugitive is dead after a gunfight with police in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. The man, identified as 30 year old Pongsak Jessadarom, of the province’s Muang district, was wanted on three warrants for theft.
Police were notified this morning by local residents of two thieves attempting to break into a house. A motorcycle patrol soon arrived at the scene. When they saw the police, the two opened fire with pistols before fleeing. The patrolmen chased the men into the Palong community. One of the burglars ran into a house and attempted to take a student hostage, but the boy freed himself and got away.
The man, later identified as Pongsak, began firing on police and a gunfight erupted. He was shot several times before being arrested. He had a short shotgun and a 9mm pistol.
Pongsak was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The other burglar fled, and is still at large.
Source: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Drunken man arrested threatening people with large knife on Pattaya beach
Pattaya City police arrested a highly intoxicated Bangkok man yesterday afternoon for carrying a large knife and threatening tourists and locals on Pattaya Beach. The incident began at around 11:00am, according to police, who say the man, who was severely intoxicated, was openly carrying a large knife, yelling incoherently and threatening people on the beach.
Police were called by local vendors after the man continued to be a nuisance in the area.
The man was cooperative with police and stated he was “just drunk” and wanted to go home to Bangkok. His name has not been released.
Police stated they will be contacting relatives in Bangkok to ensure he goes home after facing any legal charges.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Chiang Mai confirms first coronavirus case
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.
China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan
Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai hard hit over ‘palpable’ tourism drop
Coronavirus UPDATE – confirmed cases exceed SARS outbreak, death toll reaches 213
Thai Airways considers leasing planes and outsourcing cabin staff
Arrested former cop escapes cuffs, flees Chiang Mai hospital
Thai family of three are focus of local coronavirus outbreak in northern Bangkok
Bangkok taxi driver returns 100,000 baht to Japanese man
Thai Airways to waive exchange fees for more routes
22 areas of Bangkok found with excessive PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere today
Expansion of airport to make Hua Hin an international tourist destination
Condo developers allow transfer delays for Chinese buyers, due to slowing sales
Pattaya police arrest prolific home and hotel catburglar
Fugitive shot dead in gunfight with police in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Opposition MP alleges PM and army behind cyber propaganda
Drunken man arrested threatening people with large knife on Pattaya beach
Chevrolet Thailand says ‘no’ to compensation demands for cars sold before discounts were announced
Bangkok police on alert at student rallies
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
After 32 years, legendary Phuket eatery Baan Rim Pa is on the move
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
- Opinion2 days ago
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
- Events3 days ago
US ships arrive for Cobra Gold 2020
- Entertainment2 days ago
World’s biggest band launch their new album “Map of the Soul: 7” BTS
- Coronavirus1 day ago
Two news cases confirmed in Thailand, pushing total to 37
- Events3 days ago
Future Forward ruling sparks flash mob at Bangkok’s Thammasat U.
- Other News3 days ago
Missing moggie rescued in Rayong
- Insurgency2 days ago
Thai soldiers kill 5 suspected insurgents in the South