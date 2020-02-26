Expansion of airport to make Hua Hin an international tourist destination | The Thaiger

Tourism
Expansion of airport to make Hua Hin an international tourist destination
Hua Hin, long considered a bucolic backwater compared with other resort destinations in Thailand, may be about to morph into something quite different; local media reported on Saturday that the Thai government has approved a major expansion of Hua Hin’s Airport, which could turn the sleepy resort town into a genuine international tourist destination rivalling other more established destinations in Thailand like Pattaya, Phuket or Chiang Mai.
The 350 million baht expansion comprises two projects, with 250 million baht being spent to extend the runway in order bring it up to the standards required for larger aircraft, and another 100 million to be spent extending the passenger terminal.
The project is expected to take 2-3 years, and when complete will enable Hua Hin to welcome not only more domestic flights but also international flights from destinations like mainland China, South Korea, India and Hong Kong, as well as other locations across Southeast Asia. Officials say a fully operational international airport will be a huge boost for Hua Hin’s economy and neighbouring Phetchaburi province.
Under the new plans, Hua Hin Airport’s runway will be expanded by up to 45 metres to accommodate larger aircraft, and the parking area for planes will also be expanded. Currently the airport has capacity for two B737s, but when the improvements are complete it will have capacity for up to five B737s at any one time.
The airport terminal will also be expanded three times its current capacity. The present structure can handle only 300 passengers an hour: this will be trebled to 900 passengers per hour.
The expansion of the airport is a major part of measures to develop the Thai coast from Hat Chao Sam Ran in Phetchaburi south to Chumphon.
The initiative to transform the coast has been dubbed “Thai Riviera” project – with the aim to the coastline becoming an alternative to more established tourist areas like Phuket in the south and Pattaya on the Eastern Seaboard.
SOURCE: ThaivisaKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Pattaya police arrest prolific home and hotel catburglar
Police in Pattaya yesterday arrested a suspect yesterday who they say has admitted to at least ten burglaries of homes and hotels over the last several months. Pattaya City Police reported the arrest of a 37 year old Thai man, identified only as ‘Phet’ yesterday morning.
He allegedly broke into rooms in apartments and hotels through unlocked windows, when victims were not in rooms or when they were asleep. He quickly gathered what valuables he could and quietly exited the without being detected.
Police investigated Phet for several months before finally to tracking him down with the help of CCTV. He was arrested in Central Pattaya.
Police stated on social media that Phet robbed homes and hotel rooms more than 10 times. He faces multiple charges of theft.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Drunken man arrested threatening people with large knife on Pattaya beach
Pattaya City police arrested a highly intoxicated Bangkok man yesterday afternoon for carrying a large knife and threatening tourists and locals on Pattaya Beach. The incident began at around 11:00am, according to police, who say the man, who was severely intoxicated, was openly carrying a large knife, yelling incoherently and threatening people on the beach.
Police were called by local vendors after the man continued to be a nuisance in the area.
The man was cooperative with police and stated he was “just drunk” and wanted to go home to Bangkok. His name has not been released.
Police stated they will be contacting relatives in Bangkok to ensure he goes home after facing any legal charges.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
78 year old Briton and wife seriously injured in bloody domestic dispute in Pattaya
A British man and his Thai wife both suffered serious injuries in a violent domestic dispute in Pattaya in the early hours of this morning. Emergency responders and local media were notified of the incident some time after midnight. Medics arrived at the scene to find a 78 year old British national with serious slash wounds to his face and head. His 67 year old Thai wife had also sustained serious slash wounds to her hands. They were taken to separate local hospitals. Both of their names are being withheld pending a full investigation.
The wife told reporters that she was arguing with her husband before he allegedly pulled a knife and attacked her. She claims she managed to wrestle the knife away in self-defence, and fight back, which is he how he sustained his wounds.
Neighbours told reporters that alcohol was a major factor in the argument. Multiple open alcohol containers were present in the apartment.
Police are investigating further to decide whether to press charges.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Chiang Mai confirms first coronavirus case
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.
China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan
Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai hard hit over ‘palpable’ tourism drop
Coronavirus UPDATE – confirmed cases exceed SARS outbreak, death toll reaches 213
Thai Airways considers leasing planes and outsourcing cabin staff
Arrested former cop escapes cuffs, flees Chiang Mai hospital
Thai family of three are focus of local coronavirus outbreak in northern Bangkok
Bangkok taxi driver returns 100,000 baht to Japanese man
Thai Airways to waive exchange fees for more routes
22 areas of Bangkok found with excessive PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere today
Expansion of airport to make Hua Hin an international tourist destination
Condo developers allow transfer delays for Chinese buyers, due to slowing sales
Pattaya police arrest prolific home and hotel catburglar
Fugitive shot dead in gunfight with police in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Opposition MP alleges PM and army behind cyber propaganda
Drunken man arrested threatening people with large knife on Pattaya beach
Chevrolet Thailand says ‘no’ to compensation demands for cars sold before discounts were announced
Bangkok police on alert at student rallies
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
After 32 years, legendary Phuket eatery Baan Rim Pa is on the move
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
- Opinion2 days ago
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
- Events3 days ago
US ships arrive for Cobra Gold 2020
- Entertainment2 days ago
World’s biggest band launch their new album “Map of the Soul: 7” BTS
- Events3 days ago
Future Forward ruling sparks flash mob at Bangkok’s Thammasat U.
- Coronavirus1 day ago
Two news cases confirmed in Thailand, pushing total to 37
- Other News3 days ago
Missing moggie rescued in Rayong
- Insurgency2 days ago
Thai soldiers kill 5 suspected insurgents in the South