Expansion of airport to make Hua Hin an international tourist destination | The Thaiger

Tourism

Expansion of airport to make Hua Hin an international tourist destination

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Expansion of airport to make Hua Hin an international tourist destination
PHOTO: Hua Hin Airport's expansion will help transform the sleepy resort town into an international tourist destination - Hua Hin Places
Hua Hin, long considered a bucolic backwater compared with other resort destinations in Thailand, may be about to morph into something quite different; local media reported on Saturday that the Thai government has approved a major expansion of Hua Hin’s Airport, which could turn the sleepy resort town into a genuine international tourist destination rivalling other more established destinations in Thailand like Pattaya, Phuket or Chiang Mai.

The 350 million baht expansion comprises two projects, with 250 million baht being spent to extend the runway in order bring it up to the standards required for larger aircraft, and another 100 million to be spent extending the passenger terminal.

The project is expected to take 2-3 years, and when complete will enable Hua Hin to welcome not only more domestic flights but also international flights from destinations like mainland China, South Korea, India and Hong Kong, as well as other locations across Southeast Asia. Officials say a fully operational international airport will be a huge boost for Hua Hin’s economy and neighbouring Phetchaburi province.

Under the new plans, Hua Hin Airport’s runway will be expanded by up to 45 metres to accommodate larger aircraft, and the parking area for planes will also be expanded. Currently the airport has capacity for two B737s, but when the improvements are complete it will have capacity for up to five B737s at any one time.

The airport terminal will also be expanded three times its current capacity. The present structure can handle only 300 passengers an hour: this will be trebled to 900 passengers per hour.

The expansion of the airport is a major part of measures to develop the Thai coast from Hat Chao Sam Ran in Phetchaburi south to Chumphon.

The initiative to transform the coast has been dubbed “Thai Riviera” project – with the aim to the coastline becoming an alternative to more established tourist areas like Phuket in the south and Pattaya on the Eastern Seaboard.

SOURCE: Thaivisa

Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Crime

Pattaya police arrest prolific home and hotel catburglar

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 hours ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

Pattaya police arrest prolific home and hotel catburglar
PHOTO - Pattaya police

Police in Pattaya yesterday arrested a suspect yesterday who they say has admitted to at least ten burglaries of homes and hotels over the last several months. Pattaya City Police reported the arrest of a 37 year old Thai man, identified only as ‘Phet’ yesterday morning.

He allegedly broke into rooms in apartments and hotels through unlocked windows, when victims were not in rooms or when they were asleep. He quickly gathered what valuables he could and quietly exited the without being detected.

Police investigated Phet for several months before finally to tracking him down with the help of CCTV. He was arrested in Central Pattaya.

Police stated on social media that Phet robbed homes and hotel rooms more than 10 times. He faces multiple charges of theft.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Pattaya

Drunken man arrested threatening people with large knife on Pattaya beach

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 hours ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

Drunken man arrested threatening people with large knife on Pattaya beach
PHOTO: Police display the knofe used by the suspect - Pattaya City Law Enforcement

Pattaya City police arrested a highly intoxicated Bangkok man yesterday afternoon for carrying a large knife and threatening tourists and locals on Pattaya Beach. The incident began at around 11:00am, according to police, who say the man, who was severely intoxicated, was openly carrying a large knife, yelling incoherently and threatening people on the beach.

Police were called by local vendors after the man continued to be a nuisance in the area.

The man was cooperative with police and stated he was “just drunk” and wanted to go home to Bangkok. His name has not been released.

PHOTO: – Pattaya City Law Enforcement

PHOTO: – Pattaya City Law Enforcement

Police stated they will be contacting relatives in Bangkok to ensure he goes home after facing any legal charges.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Pattaya

78 year old Briton and wife seriously injured in bloody domestic dispute in Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

78 year old Briton and wife seriously injured in bloody domestic dispute in Pattaya
PHOTO: Police review the scene of a domestic knife fight between an expat and his wife on February 24, 2020 in Pattaya - The Pattaya News

A British man and his Thai wife both suffered serious injuries in a violent domestic dispute in Pattaya in the early hours of this morning. Emergency responders and local media were notified of the incident some time after midnight. Medics arrived at the scene to find a 78 year old British national with serious slash wounds to his face and head. His 67 year old Thai wife had also sustained serious slash wounds to her hands. They were taken to separate local hospitals. Both of their names are being withheld pending a full investigation.

The wife told reporters that she was arguing with her husband before he allegedly pulled a knife and attacked her. She claims she managed to wrestle the knife away in self-defence, and fight back, which is he how he sustained his wounds.

Neighbours told reporters that alcohol was a major factor in the argument. Multiple open alcohol containers were present in the apartment.

Police are investigating further to decide whether to press charges.

78 year old Briton and wife seriously injured in bloody domestic dispute in Pattaya | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Police review the scene of a domestic knife fight between an expat and his wife on February 24, 2020 in Pattaya – The Pattaya News

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

