From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand's unforgettable 2024

Published: 16:19, 27 December 2024| Updated: 16:55, 27 December 2024
From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand's unforgettable 2024
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

What a whirlwind year it’s been for Thailand’s lifestyle and entertainment scene! From record-breaking achievements to shocking scandals, 2024 was packed with drama, joy, and surprises that left the world watching in awe. Here’s a look at the personalities who defined the year.

Move over Kardashians; Moo Deng is here! Born on July 10, this pygmy hippo turned into an overnight global icon after arriving at Khao Kheow Open Zoo. Her antics went viral, gracing CNN, BBC, and Google Doodles, while inspiring memes, fan art, and even in-game appearances in Final Fantasy XIV. Visitors flocked to see the adorable symbol of Thai soft power.

Photo courtesy of E! News

Meanwhile, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban rocked the music world. Breaking YouTube records with her single Rockstar and showcasing Thai culture in its music video, she proved her status as a global icon. Crowned Influencer of the Year, Lisa’s performances continued to shine, with her anticipated countdown show at Bangkok’s ICONSIAM poised to end the year with a bang.

Photo courtesy of Mashable ME

Butterbear took social media by storm, transforming from pastry mascot to pop culture phenomenon. Her LINE OpenChat domination, hit single น่ารักมั้ยไม่รู้ (Don’t Know Cute or Not), and sold-out fan meets turned her into a marketing marvel, boosting tourism and dessert sales alike.

Photo courtesy of Forbes Thailand

Chef Supaksorn “Ice” Jongsiri made history, earning Thailand’s first three Michelin stars with his restaurant Sorn. Rooted in Southern Thai cuisine, his self-taught journey became an inspiring story of passion and perseverance.

Photo courtesy of DestinAsian.com

On the big screen, Chutimon “Aokbab” Chuengcharoensukying became the first Thai actress to win an International Emmy for her gripping performance in Hunger, solidifying Thailand’s cinematic prowess.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

The year wasn’t without its dark side. The iCON Group scandal shocked the nation, with three A-list celebrities arrested for their alleged roles in a Ponzi scheme. Lawyer Sittra Biabangkerd’s fall from grace in a gripping fraud case served as a sobering reminder of fame’s fleeting nature, reported Thai PBS World.

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

From triumphs to trials, 2024 cemented itself as a year to remember in Thailand’s cultural narrative.

From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand's unforgettable 2024

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

