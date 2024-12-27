From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand’s unforgettable 2024

What a whirlwind year it’s been for Thailand’s lifestyle and entertainment scene! From record-breaking achievements to shocking scandals, 2024 was packed with drama, joy, and surprises that left the world watching in awe. Here’s a look at the personalities who defined the year.

Move over Kardashians; Moo Deng is here! Born on July 10, this pygmy hippo turned into an overnight global icon after arriving at Khao Kheow Open Zoo. Her antics went viral, gracing CNN, BBC, and Google Doodles, while inspiring memes, fan art, and even in-game appearances in Final Fantasy XIV. Visitors flocked to see the adorable symbol of Thai soft power.

Meanwhile, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban rocked the music world. Breaking YouTube records with her single Rockstar and showcasing Thai culture in its music video, she proved her status as a global icon. Crowned Influencer of the Year, Lisa’s performances continued to shine, with her anticipated countdown show at Bangkok’s ICONSIAM poised to end the year with a bang.

Butterbear took social media by storm, transforming from pastry mascot to pop culture phenomenon. Her LINE OpenChat domination, hit single น่ารักมั้ยไม่รู้ (Don’t Know Cute or Not), and sold-out fan meets turned her into a marketing marvel, boosting tourism and dessert sales alike.

Chef Supaksorn “Ice” Jongsiri made history, earning Thailand’s first three Michelin stars with his restaurant Sorn. Rooted in Southern Thai cuisine, his self-taught journey became an inspiring story of passion and perseverance.

On the big screen, Chutimon “Aokbab” Chuengcharoensukying became the first Thai actress to win an International Emmy for her gripping performance in Hunger, solidifying Thailand’s cinematic prowess.

The year wasn’t without its dark side. The iCON Group scandal shocked the nation, with three A-list celebrities arrested for their alleged roles in a Ponzi scheme. Lawyer Sittra Biabangkerd’s fall from grace in a gripping fraud case served as a sobering reminder of fame’s fleeting nature, reported Thai PBS World.

From triumphs to trials, 2024 cemented itself as a year to remember in Thailand’s cultural narrative.