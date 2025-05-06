BLACKPINK’s Lalisa steals the Met Gala spotlight in LV ensemble

All eyes were on Lalisa from the girl group BLACKPINK at the 2025 Met Gala, as the global K-pop sensation made her hotly anticipated debut in a jaw-dropping Louis Vuitton ensemble that has fans, and fashion critics, buzzing.

Fresh off her acting debut in The White Lotus season three and a solo Coachella set that lit up the desert, the BLACKPINK megastar has been dominating headlines. But the 28 year old’s arrival at the Met Gala proved she’s not just here for the music, Lalisa is officially a fashion powerhouse.

Speculation had swirled online for weeks over whether the Buriram-born star would attend the event. With her 106 million Instagram followers hanging on her every move, and her high-profile ambassadorship with Louis Vuitton, expectations were sky-high. Lalisa didn’t just meet them, she obliterated them.

Dressed head-to-toe in tailored LV signature print, Lalisa turned heads in a body-hugging bodysuit and matching jacket, cinched at the waist with a pearl-draped chain belt. Encrusted buttons and glittering embellishments lit up the red carpet under the flash of cameras, but the real art lay in the details.

Lalisa’s look featured embroidered portraits by Henry Taylor, the acclaimed artist behind Pharrell Williams’ iconic Vogue cover painting. The inclusion marks Taylor’s second collaboration with the luxury brand, following his artwork’s appearance on Williams’s debut Louis Vuitton runway.

It was the perfect nod to this year’s Met Gala theme, Tailored for You, and a powerful statement of individuality. Lalisa, ever the style chameleon, seamlessly fused fashion, art, and music in one unforgettable moment, reported Vogue UK.

“Fashion and I are inseparable,” she once said in a 2021 interview. “It’s important to me because fashion, along with music, is my way of expressing myself.”

With an effortless swagger and signature edge, Lalisa’s debut has not only cemented her place on the global fashion map but catapulted her into style-icon status.