Songkhla hotels demand longer opening hours on Malaysian border

Longer opening hours for a controversial night entertainment strip which borders Malaysia in Ban Dan Nok, Songkhla, will boost the local economy and attract visitors according to the Hatyai Songkhla Hotels Association, who have a lot to gain if the change goes ahead.

Association president Sitthiphong Sitthiphatprapha said Ban Dan Nok had been left out of tourism promotions, despite many tourists from Malaysia in the vicinity. The association expects local authorities, in particular the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre, to advertise their services for them.

Sitthiphong said…

“We want to have a designated zone about two kilometres long for night entertainment venues where pubs and restaurants can stay open until 4am.

“The border area is suitable because there are no schools, hospitals or residential communities on Kanchanawanit Road.”

Longer opening hours will benefit local businesses and attract more tourists from Malaysia. The average spend by Malaysian tourists is about 5,000 baht (US$140) a day.

The association cited a report that every hour that nightspots extend their operations generates about 100,000 baht (US$2,800). If restaurants and bars open until 4am, locals will earn another 400,000 baht (US$11,000) more each day.

Sitthiphong scorned the idea of trying out the idea in Hat Yai first. He is confident that if the new regime operates in Ban Dan Nok before Hat Yai, the chances of success are high.

Hat Yai businesses have benefited from visitors arriving from Malaysia, especially during Malaysian elections, as they tend to stay longer and visit several towns.

Many Malaysians cross from Dan Nok to visit Hat Yai and other parts of Songkhla. Local entrepreneurs said restaurants, hotels and bars were fully booked during the election period.