Songkhla
Songkhla hotels demand longer opening hours on Malaysian border
Longer opening hours for a controversial night entertainment strip which borders Malaysia in Ban Dan Nok, Songkhla, will boost the local economy and attract visitors according to the Hatyai Songkhla Hotels Association, who have a lot to gain if the change goes ahead.
Association president Sitthiphong Sitthiphatprapha said Ban Dan Nok had been left out of tourism promotions, despite many tourists from Malaysia in the vicinity. The association expects local authorities, in particular the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre, to advertise their services for them.
Sitthiphong said…
“We want to have a designated zone about two kilometres long for night entertainment venues where pubs and restaurants can stay open until 4am.
“The border area is suitable because there are no schools, hospitals or residential communities on Kanchanawanit Road.”
Longer opening hours will benefit local businesses and attract more tourists from Malaysia. The average spend by Malaysian tourists is about 5,000 baht (US$140) a day.
The association cited a report that every hour that nightspots extend their operations generates about 100,000 baht (US$2,800). If restaurants and bars open until 4am, locals will earn another 400,000 baht (US$11,000) more each day.
Sitthiphong scorned the idea of trying out the idea in Hat Yai first. He is confident that if the new regime operates in Ban Dan Nok before Hat Yai, the chances of success are high.
Hat Yai businesses have benefited from visitors arriving from Malaysia, especially during Malaysian elections, as they tend to stay longer and visit several towns.
Many Malaysians cross from Dan Nok to visit Hat Yai and other parts of Songkhla. Local entrepreneurs said restaurants, hotels and bars were fully booked during the election period.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Songkhla hotels demand longer opening hours on Malaysian border
FIFA give begging Thailand 200 million baht discount for World Cup TV licence
Senior sets junior student on fire in sick hazing ritual in Thailand
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Golfing in Thailand: the best golf courses to tee off at
Skyline walk near CentralWorld closed during APEC meeting
International schools in Chiang Mai offering the best education for your children
Rich pickings – Emirates to offer first-class vegan meals
New direct flight from Oman makes its way to Phuket
Search continues for French tourist missing in Thailand
The spiritual significance of lotus flowers in Thailand
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Anti-APEC protesters warned not to pop a squat at Bangkok’s City Hall
Dying elephant Muthu Raja’s misery continues in Sri Lanka
Former US President Donald Trump announces 2024 White House bid
Upcoming 6th Asian Youth Theatre Festival attracts troupes from 11 countries
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
A cheap flight to Thailand? Don’t bank on it anytime soon
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
A fish tale: thousands of fish jump onto bridge on Krabi island
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
A Guinness World Record for miscarriages has Chinese woman embroiled in birthing debate
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Useful Thai phrases every visitor in Thailand should know
Some electric wires in Bangkok urgently buried for APEC meeting
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle21 hours ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Malaysia3 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Thailand4 days ago
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
-
Thailand3 days ago
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
-
Thailand3 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Crime3 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand