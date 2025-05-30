F1 fever hits Bangkok: Street race plans rev up

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, May 30, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Siam Sport

Thailand is gearing up for a high-octane future as Tourism and Sports Minister Surawong Thienthong revealed plans to host the F1 World Championship on a street circuit rather than investing in a dedicated racetrack.

This bold move aligns with Formula One’s preference and the private sector’s eagerness to back the event, signalling an exciting chapter for Thai motorsport.

Minister Surawong disclosed that he and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra recently travelled to Monaco — the home of the famous street circuit — to explore the feasibility of staging an F1 race in Thailand. Their visit followed an official Memorandum of Understanding signed with Formula One, including meetings with Stefano Domenicali, F1’s CEO. While details remain under wraps at F1’s request, Surawong hinted positive developments are on the horizon.

“During Prime Minister Settha Thavisin’s tenure, Thailand aimed to host F1 in 2027,” Surawong explained. “Though government changes delayed this, we’ve reconfirmed with F1 and private partners, ready to support hosting the 2028 season. Monaco’s street circuit model, much like Bangkok’s urban layout, fits perfectly with F1’s desire to avoid building new tracks.”

Rather than constructing an expensive stadium, the focus is on creating a street race route through central Bangkok, blending business opportunities with the excitement of city racing. This approach promises to attract global attention while integrating seamlessly with Thailand’s bustling metropolis, reported Siam Sport.

“We’re not planning to build a stadium just for F1,” Surawong added. “While we’d love one, the costs and upkeep are significant. The street circuit offers the greatest benefit: it’s spectacular, accessible, and supports year-round economic activity beyond just race days.”

With Thailand’s private sector showing strong interest, the government is now working closely with design teams to finalise a suitable and feasible course for the street circuit. This innovative approach could transform Bangkok into a dazzling international motorsport destination.

F1 fans should watch this space as Thailand accelerates towards its dream of hosting a world-class Grand Prix on its vibrant city streets, injecting fresh energy into the nation’s tourism and sports industries.

Bangkok News

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

