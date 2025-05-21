17 Irrawaddy dolphins left in Songkhla Lake amid extinction crisis

In Songkhla Lake, the critically endangered Irrawaddy dolphin population has dwindled to only 17, leading the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) to intensify efforts to preserve the species and rejuvenate the lake’s delicate ecosystem.

Minister Chalermchai Sri-on visited the lake on Monday, May 19, highlighting the importance of balancing conservation with the development of the Songkhla Lake bridge to secure ecological and economic sustainability for the long term.

Irrawaddy dolphins, one of only five freshwater dolphin species and classified as protected, are now on the brink of extinction in Songkhla Lake.

The ministry has initiated a 10-year conservation strategy (2024-2033) aimed at reducing threats, restoring habitats, and promoting community-based eco-tourism to foster sustainable local economies.

Pinsak Suraswadi, Director General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), noted that the primary threat to these dolphins is entanglement in fishing gear, responsible for 68.6% of recorded fatalities.

Other contributing factors are pollution, sedimentation, and diminishing fish populations. In response, the department has established protection zones, prohibited hazardous fishing equipment, and implemented a dolphin monitoring system, alongside structural policy measures for long-term conservation, reported Bangkok Post.

Chalermchai also emphasised the importance of ensuring that the construction of the Songkhla Lake Bridge, which will reduce travel distance between Songkhla and Phatthalung from 80 kilometres to just seven, does not compromise the lake’s ecosystem.

“Safeguarding the Irrawaddy dolphin is a collective duty. We must collaborate to ensure this national treasure endures for future generations.”

In January, a dolphin was spotted swimming and feeding on fish in the Prachin Buri River near Wat Bang Tan on January 21. The sighting, which occurred in Ban Sang district, Prachin Buri province, quickly gained attention after photos and videos circulated on social media.

Local officials, including fishery and environmental authorities, implemented plans to relocate the dolphin to its natural habitat. Monitoring efforts intensified due to concerns over saline water intrusion in the river.