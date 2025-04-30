Man arrested in Songkhla after 11 years evading life sentence

Fugitive arrested in southern Thailand for fatal shooting of truck driver

A 43 year old man was arrested in Songkhla at a hospital in Kho Hong subdistrict, Hat Yai district, after evading a life sentence for over 11 years.

The arrest was made following a warrant issued by Thung Song Provincial Court on December 17, 2014, for a crime committed on January 6, 2005, in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

The incident began when Surasak, operating a tractor by the roadside in Ban Lam Nao subdistrict, Bang Khan district, was confronted by Decha, a fuel truck driver. Decha honked his horn at Surasak, who was reversing the tractor and obstructing the road. An intense argument ensued between the two men.

Surasak then parked the tractor opposite the road and threatened Decha, warning him against insulting his ancestors.

Decha challenged Surasak to shoot if he dared, leading Surasak to draw an 11mm handgun and fire three shots at Decha. Surasak then calmly approached Decha, ensuring he was dead, before firing an additional four shots.

During the incident, Surasak’s father, present at the scene, encouraged his son, exclaiming, “Make sure he is dead,” and brandished his handgun, threatening to shoot again. Surasak, however, stopped him and warned witnesses, threatening them with violence if they reported the incident to the police, causing fear among the locals.

A month after the shooting, police apprehended Surasak, who was released on bail to fight the charges. Despite being sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 by the lower, appellate, and supreme courts, Surasak managed to evade capture for over a decade until his recent arrest, reported KhaoSod.

This case has been a source of distress for the victim’s family, who yearned for justice.

Following his arrest, Surasak confessed during the investigation and was subsequently transferred to Thung Song Provincial Court for legal proceedings.

In similar news, after more than 15 years on the run, a former Khlong Saen Saep ferry conductor has been arrested for luring and sexually assaulting a 13 year old passenger.

The assault took place in a hotel room, where the victim was also threatened into silence. On Monday, April 28, Police Major General Songklot Krikkritaya, commander of the Anti-Human Trafficking Division, authorised the arrest of the 52 year old fugtive.

