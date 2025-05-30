Charity turns violent: homeless man punches food donor in Nakhon Sawan

Netizens stunned as kindness meets unexpected aggression

Charity turns violent: homeless man punches food donor in Nakhon Sawan
A Thai man’s act of kindness took an unexpected turn when he was punched in the face by a homeless man while handing out food in the northern province of Nakhon Sawan.

The incident came to light after the Facebook news page Jmoi V+ (เจ๊มอย v+) shared a video of the incident yesterday, May 29. In the caption, the page stated…

“Who will dare to offer free food to the homeless from now on? This Thai man gave free food to a homeless man and received a punch in return. The homeless attacker reportedly resides under the pedestrian bridge in Nakhon Sawan province.”

In the video, the homeless man, wearing a red shirt, is heard shouting, “You wanna fight me, huh? You’re so annoying!” The victim is seen retreating into his car and quickly shutting the door to prevent further attack.

The victim, whose name was not disclosed, later gave an interview to Channel 7 regarding the incident. He explained that he runs a coffee and food stall in the province, where he sells meals for just 20 baht. Several customers had previously bought meals from him specifically to be donated.

Thai homeless attack
Photo by 烧不酥在上海 老的 via Unsplash

On the day of the incident, customers had purchased food and asked him to distribute it to the homeless and those in need. He packed the meals into his car and gave them out along his route from home to his shop.

While driving, he spotted the homeless man in the red shirt and stopped to offer him a meal. The man took the food as usual, but questioned the victim as to who had facilitated the food giveaway.

The victim replied that he operated a food stall, and a customer had requested the act of charity. He was unsure what provoked the violent response, but the homeless man suddenly punched him in the face.

Food donor attacked by homeless
Photo by Ngo Ngoc Khai Huyen via Unsplash

The victim recorded the incident and shared it with the media to warn others in the community. He did not disclose the exact location of the assault but said the man was usually seen under the pedestrian bridge outside a shopping mall in Nakhon Sawan.

