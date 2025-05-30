The best summer camps in Bangkok your kids will love

School’s out, the temperature is high, and the kids are full with energy… what’s a parent to do? If you’re looking to keep your child active, curious, and creatively engaged, a summer camp in Bangkok might just be your best bet.

But how do you choose the best one? We know how much you love your kiddos, and finding the perfect camp to nurture, educate or simply give them a jolly good time can be a bit of a pickle. That’s why we scoured the city and compiled the best summer camps in Bangkok for your kids below.

Top 5 summer camps in Bangkok (2025)

Summer Camp (Jump to Section) Age Date & Time Price Location ELC International Schools 18 months to 11 years Purple Elephant 39:

June 23–July 11 & July 29–Aug 15

City School Thonglor:

June 23–27, June 30–July 4

July 29–Aug 1, Aug 4–8 From 2,760 Baht/day The Purple Elephant 39 & City School Thonglor KIS International School 3 to 18 years June 23 to July 29 Varies by programme KIS International School Bangkok HEI Schools Bangkok 2 to 7 years June 23 to July 25

8:30am to 2:30pm From 13,000 Baht/week HEI Schools Bangkok (Sukhumvit 36) Regent’s International School 2 to 18 years June 23 to July 11 From 35,140 Baht (2 weeks) Regent’s International School Bangkok Bromsgrove International School 7 to 15 years July 10 to 30 From 37,800 Baht (2 weeks) Windsor Park Campus, Bromsgrove

1. ELC International Schools Bangkok

Age: 18 months to 11 years

Location, Date & Time:

18 months to 3 years: The Purple Elephant 39

– Session 1: June 23 to July 11

– Session 2: July 29 to August 15

3 to 11 years: The City School Thonglor

– Session 1: June 23 to 27 & June 30 to July 4

– Session 2: July 29 to August 1 & August 4 to August 8

Price: From 2,760 Baht per day

Sign up for Summer Festival of the Arts

If you’re looking for a summer camp that does more than just fill your child’s calendar, ELC International Schools’ Summer Festival of the Arts is a beautiful choice. This hands-on programme is a joyful extension of the school’s renowned Reggio Emilia-inspired approach, designed to engage young minds through discovery, play, and imagination.

The camp runs at The Purple Elephant 39 for toddlers and The City School Thonglor for older age groups. Each week features hands-on workshops that combine science, design, movement, storytelling, and visual arts. It’s a chance for children to learn new skills, build confidence, and have fun doing it.

Toddlers can participate in sensory-led play with themes like Light and Shadow and Structural Landscapes, using natural materials, light boxes, and garden explorations to make sense of the world around them. On the other hand, older children can experience multi-disciplinary workshops that vary each week. Creative expression, mindfulness, culinary connections, and robotics are just a few of the options on rotation.

You can sign up for individual weeks or the full three-week sessions. Morning snacks and lunch are included.

2. KIS International School Bangkok

Age: 3 to 18 years

Date & Time: June 23 to July 29

Location: KIS International School Bangkok

Sign up for KIS International School summer camp

Summer is the perfect time to spark something in your child, and KIS International School is perhaps the best place to do it. Running from June 23 to July 9, they have a diverse range of camps for different interests, age groups, and learning styles.

Little ones can explore the world around them in the Early Years Camp, while older children might gravitate towards the STEM-focused Primary Camp, the Dot Painting Art Camp, or skill-based sports like football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, swimming, and golf. There’s also an intensive English camp for students who want to boost their confidence in communication ahead of the school year.

Led by experienced teachers and coaches, the programmes consist of both structured learning and free play. In addition to encouraging independence, creativity, and social connection, the camps will also keep your child entertained throughout the summer.

3. HEI Schools Bangkok

Age: 2 to 7 years

Date & Time: June 23 to July 25, 8.30am to 2.30pm

Location: HEI Schools Bangkok

Price: From 13,000 Baht per week

Sign up for HEI Summer Camp 2025

HEI Schools Bangkok’s HEI Summer Camp 2025 offers five weeks of hands-on fun and exploration for children aged 2 to 7. Located in Sukhumvit 36, this Finnish-inspired programme blends outdoor learning, creative activities, and playful education in a warm, supportive environment.

Children are grouped by age and enjoy a thoughtfully designed schedule filled with storytelling, music, water play, arts and crafts, sports, and even cooking classes. The camp focuses on nurturing independence while helping little ones build social and practical life skills through play-based learning.

Open to both HEI and non-HEI students, you can sign up for individual weeks or the full five-week experience. Healthy snacks and lunch are provided each day.

4. Regent’s International School Bangkok

Age: 2 to 18 years

Date & Time: June 23 to July 11

Location: Regent’s International School Bangkok

Price: Fom 35,140 Baht for 2 weeks

Sign up for Regent’s International School summer camp

Regent’s International School Bangkok is bringing the excitement back this break with its Summer Camp 2025. Open to children aged 2 to 18, this three-week programme is a combination of academic prep and plenty of fun, making it a smart and engaging way to spend the summer.

Designed as a pre-study course to help students ease into the upcoming school year, the camp offers hands-on learning through activities like science experiments, water sports, music, cooking, and English enrichment. It’s ideal for kids who want to build confidence, try something new, and make friends in a supportive international school setting.

Campers are grouped by age, including Little Stars (PN to REC), Curious Minds (Y1 to Y4), and Discovery Camp. All prices include meals and activities. Plus, optional boarding and school bus services are also available.

5. Bromsgrove International School Thailand

Age: 7 to 15 years

Date & Time: July 10 to 30

Location: Bromsgrove International School Thailand, Windsor Park Campus

Price: From 37,800 Baht for 2 weeks

Held on the lush Windsor Park campus, Bromsgrove’s July Residential & Day Camp is one of the most well-rounded options in Bangkok this summer for children age 7 to 15. The camp offers 2- or 3-week programmes with a strong focus on sports, STEM learning, creativity, and leadership, as well as optional academic classes for kids who want to brush up before term starts.

Campers spend their days exploring everything from robotics and team sports to art, drama, and cooking, all led by experienced facilitators from Teems Global, alongside Bromsgrove’s own summer school teachers.

The academic side includes optional group projects designed to improve communication, teamwork, and time management, all delivered in a way that’s fun and engaging.

You can choose between a Day Camp (8am to 2.40pm), a Day Camp Plus (8am to 5pm), or a full Boarding Camp for kids aged 9 and above.

Choosing the right summer camp in Bangkok means giving your child a season filled with creativity, confidence, and connection. So go ahead, pick the camp that fits your child’s spirit, and let the summer magic begin.

For more summer camps across the country, check out our list of the best summer camps in Thailand.