Thailand
FIFA give begging Thailand 200 million baht discount for World Cup TV licence
Three days before the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off and Thailand is out on the street with a begging bowl trying to collect money from both the government and private sectors to cover the broadcasting licence. Incredibly, FIFA gave in to Thailand’s embarrassing ancient bartering scheme and knocked 200 million baht off the original asking price leaving only 1.4 billion baht to pay instead of 1.6 billion baht. But Thailand is not out of the woods just yet. There’s still some way to go before the nation’s footie fans can get to watch the World Cup for free. The kingdom still does not have the full amount to get the licence.
The government raised about 1.1 billion and the rest of the money will come from the National Sports Development Fund and the private sector if they’re feeling benevolent.
The Minister of the Office of Prime Minister, Anucha Nakasai, reported today that Thailand wanted more discount, but the final price given by FIFA is US$39 million or 1.4 billion baht from the former asking price of US$45 million or 1.6 billion baht.
The minister revealed that the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) managed to find 600 million baht for the license. True Corporation, Thai Beverage, and PTT chipped in another 400 to 500 million baht, leaving about 400 million baht still to pay.
Anucha added that the government has gone cap in hand to several companies in the private sector to help share the expense. In the worst case scenario, if the government can’t raise the necessary funds they will take the money out of the National Sports Development Fund.
Thairath reported that the Director of the Sports Authority of Thailand, Kongsak Yodmanee, is planning to meet television channel chief executives today to discuss the broadcasting plan.
Khaosod reported last Monday that the deal should be finalised tomorrow, November 18, and the broadcasting cost plus 15% tax needs to be transferred to FIFA by Saturday, November 19 before the first match is due to be broadcasted.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
FIFA give begging Thailand 200 million baht discount for World Cup TV licence
Senior sets junior student on fire in sick hazing ritual in Thailand
Golfing in Thailand: the best golf courses to tee off at
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Skyline walk near CentralWorld closed during APEC meeting
International schools in Chiang Mai offering the best education for your children
Rich pickings – Emirates to offer first-class vegan meals
New direct flight from Oman makes its way to Phuket
Search continues for French tourist missing in Thailand
The spiritual significance of lotus flowers in Thailand
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Anti-APEC protesters warned not to pop a squat at Bangkok’s City Hall
Dying elephant Muthu Raja’s misery continues in Sri Lanka
Former US President Donald Trump announces 2024 White House bid
Upcoming 6th Asian Youth Theatre Festival attracts troupes from 11 countries
US actor Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges in UK
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
A cheap flight to Thailand? Don’t bank on it anytime soon
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
A fish tale: thousands of fish jump onto bridge on Krabi island
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
A Guinness World Record for miscarriages has Chinese woman embroiled in birthing debate
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle20 hours ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Malaysia3 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Thailand4 days ago
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
-
Thailand3 days ago
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Crime3 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand