Connect with us

Thailand

FIFA give begging Thailand 200 million baht discount for World Cup TV licence 

Published

 on 

Photo by Fauzan Saari on Unsplash

Three days before the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off and Thailand is out on the street with a begging bowl trying to collect money from both the government and private sectors to cover the broadcasting licence. Incredibly, FIFA gave in to Thailand’s embarrassing ancient bartering scheme and knocked 200 million baht off the original asking price leaving only 1.4 billion baht to pay instead of 1.6 billion baht. But Thailand is not out of the woods just yet. There’s still some way to go before the nation’s footie fans can get to watch the World Cup for free. The kingdom still does not have the full amount to get the licence.

The government raised about 1.1 billion and the rest of the money will come from the National Sports Development Fund and the private sector if they’re feeling benevolent.

The Minister of the Office of Prime Minister, Anucha Nakasai, reported today that Thailand wanted more discount, but the final price given by FIFA is US$39 million or 1.4 billion baht from the former asking price of US$45 million or 1.6 billion baht.

The minister revealed that the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) managed to find 600 million baht for the license. True Corporation, Thai Beverage, and PTT chipped in another 400 to 500 million baht, leaving about 400 million baht still to pay.

Anucha added that the government has gone cap in hand to several companies in the private sector to help share the expense. In the worst case scenario, if the government can’t raise the necessary funds they will take the money out of the National Sports Development Fund.

Thairath reported that the Director of the Sports Authority of Thailand, Kongsak Yodmanee, is planning to meet television channel chief executives today to discuss the broadcasting plan.

Khaosod reported last Monday that the deal should be finalised tomorrow, November 18, and the broadcasting cost plus 15% tax needs to be transferred to FIFA by Saturday, November 19 before the first match is due to be broadcasted.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand25 seconds ago

FIFA give begging Thailand 200 million baht discount for World Cup TV licence 
Crime19 mins ago

Senior sets junior student on fire in sick hazing ritual in Thailand
Travel28 mins ago

Golfing in Thailand: the best golf courses to tee off at
Sponsored1 day ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Thailand41 mins ago

Skyline walk near CentralWorld closed during APEC meeting
Education42 mins ago

International schools in Chiang Mai offering the best education for your children
Transport1 hour ago

Rich pickings – Emirates to offer first-class vegan meals
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket1 hour ago

New direct flight from Oman makes its way to Phuket
Thailand2 hours ago

Search continues for French tourist missing in Thailand
Lifestyle2 hours ago

The spiritual significance of lotus flowers in Thailand
Good Morning Thailand2 hours ago

NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Hot News2 hours ago

Anti-APEC protesters warned not to pop a squat at Bangkok’s City Hall
Environment3 hours ago

Dying elephant Muthu Raja’s misery continues in Sri Lanka
Hot News3 hours ago

Former US President Donald Trump announces 2024 White House bid
Entertainment3 hours ago

Upcoming 6th Asian Youth Theatre Festival attracts troupes from 11 countries
Hot News3 hours ago

US actor Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges in UK
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending