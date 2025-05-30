Phuket youths arrested for reckless beach gunfire (video)

Phuket’s pristine beaches were rocked by outrage after a video showing youths recklessly firing guns at Surin Beach went viral, stirring fears over tourist safety and law enforcement lapses on the island.

The explosive 21-second clip, shared by the Facebook page Phuket Exposed (แฉยับ ภูเก็ต) yesterday, May 29 just after midnight under the hashtag #ThisIsPhuket, showed several young men discharging handguns into the night sky—not targeting anyone—yet sparking widespread alarm online. The post also linked the group to a previous shooting incident at a local marijuana shop, intensifying public concern.

Despite no injuries reported during the so-called “gun practice,” locals and netizens expressed outrage, warning that such brazen behaviour threatens Phuket’s reputation as a safe tourist hotspot.

Responding swiftly, Cherng Talay police tracked down and arrested three of the young men captured in the video. Siwakorn Prabpol, 24, faces charges of causing an explosion likely to endanger others or damage property. Athit Manabut, 22, and 18 year old Prachaya Chuenkeam, were charged with illegal possession and transport of firearms, carrying weapons in public without permission, and discharging firearms without cause, reported The Phuket News.

Cherng Talay Police have stressed their commitment to treating the incident with utmost seriousness to protect both public safety and the island’s international image.

“We will not tolerate actions that jeopardise the safety of residents and visitors or damage Phuket’s reputation,” said a police spokesperson.

Police have also warned that further arrests are possible as the investigation continues. The case has sparked calls for stricter enforcement of gun laws and heightened vigilance on tourist beaches to prevent similar incidents.

As Phuket recovers from this unsettling episode, officials urge the public to report suspicious activity and cooperate fully with law enforcement to ensure the island remains a secure and welcoming destination for travellers worldwide.

In another incident involving youths and guns, seven were arrested following two weekend attacks in Phuket where teenagers fired guns and set off firecrackers, injuring a 15 year old boy and a 31 year old man.