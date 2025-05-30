Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists

Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists
A rare waterspout was spotted this morning near Koh Khai Nok and Koh Khai Nai, right on the border between Phuket and Phang Nga provinces.

The swirling vortex, whipped up by a severe thunderstorm, lasted 10 to 15 minutes and was visible from the shore, leaving many stunned by nature’s raw power.

Fishermen and holidaymakers in the area reported the waterspout moving rapidly across the sea surface. Fortunately, no injuries or significant damage have been reported so far, but officials wasted no time issuing urgent warnings. Both fishing boats and tourists are advised to exercise extreme caution when navigating these waters, as volatile weather conditions could trigger further dangerous storms.

The Meteorological Department confirmed that unpredictable weather remains a threat across southern Thailand’s coastal areas, with the possibility of more waterspouts and thunderstorms in the coming days. They stressed the importance of staying tuned to continuous weather updates and following official advisories to ensure safety.

This unexpected weather phenomenon serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of Thailand’s monsoon season, where tranquil seas can suddenly turn treacherous. Visitors planning boat trips or fishing excursions near the Andaman Sea should remain vigilant and heed warnings from local officials, reported Amarin TV.

As Thailand’s southern coast braces for more unstable weather, officials urge everyone to prioritise safety and prepare for sudden changes, especially those venturing out on the water. Keep a close eye on weather reports, avoid unnecessary sea travel during storms, and respect all safety directives issued by local authorities.

In April, waterspouts appearing over Chalong Bay’s anchorage sparked online buzz, often mistaken for a tornado. Brent McInnes of the Phuket Cruising Yacht Club, a seasoned sailor with over 30 years of local experience, clarified the phenomenon.

He explained that two opposing weather fronts from the northeast and southwest converged over Chalong Bay, causing multiple revolving waterspouts. These spouts lasted around 45 minutes before dissipating. Videos captured by onlookers, including staff from the Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre at Chalong Pier, circulated widely online, showcasing the unusual but natural weather event.

