Police’s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders

The son of a retired high-ranking police officer surrendered himself at Phra Khanong Police Station on Wednesday, May 28, after being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, a Thai actress.

The actress, Bell, came forward last week to seek justice after suffering repeated physical abuse at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Kongla. He reportedly threatened her not to report the assaults to the police, claiming his father was influential enough to have her complaint dismissed.

In response, Bell took the matter public, appealing for support and protection to pursue justice against her abusive ex-boyfriend and his powerful father.

According to Bell, Kongla deceived her into a relationship despite already being married and having a child. Upon discovering the truth, she attempted to end the relationship, but Kongla refused. He falsely promised to divorce his wife and enter a legitimate relationship with Bell to persuade her to stay.

However, Kongla allegedly never honoured his promise and began exhibiting abusive behaviour after Bell again tried to break up with him.

She reported being physically assaulted on multiple occasions in a restaurant, in a hotel room, and in other public locations. The most serious incident took place outside her residence, where Kongla allegedly confronted her at night while she was intoxicated, striking her in the head with a hard object.

He then removed her trousers and left her lying in her underwear with the bloody wound outside her accommodation until a neighbour discovered her the following morning. She was said to have been at risk of death due to severe blood loss.

With growing public support, Bell eventually pursued legal action. She filed a complaint at Phra Khanong Police Station, after which police issued a summons for Kongla to acknowledge the charges on June 9.

Rumours circulating on Thai social media suggested that Kongla’s father was attempting to use his influence to have the case dropped. Some netizens even speculated that Kongla had fled the country to avoid prosecution.

In a surprising development, Kongla appeared at the police station on Wednesday alongside his lawyer. He surrendered himself to the police ahead of the June 9 summons but refused to speak to the media.

His lawyer told Channel 3 that Kongla wished to address the rumours regarding his supposed escape and the alleged misuse of his father’s influence.

However, as he had not scheduled an appointment, the officer assigned to his case was not present. Police instructed Kongla to return as originally scheduled on June 9.