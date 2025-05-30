Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights

Air Cambodia has restarted its connection between Sihanoukville and Bangkok, resuming twice-weekly flights on May 22.

The airline now operates this route every Thursday and Sunday using an Airbus A320 with 180 seats, providing much-needed convenience for travellers heading to Cambodia’s southern coast and its idyllic islands.

While Air Cambodia already offers daily services between Phnom Penh and Bangkok, it is currently the sole airline linking the Thai capital directly with Sihanoukville, a vital gateway to popular holiday destinations like Koh Rong. The new flights are expected to bolster tourism and cultural exchange between Cambodia and Thailand, making it easier for visitors to explore Cambodia’s coastal gems.

Flight K6726 departs Sihanoukville International Airport (KOS) at 12.20pm, arriving in Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) at 1.35pm. The return flight, K6727, leaves Bangkok at 10.20am and lands in Sihanoukville at 1.35pm. These convenient timings offer flexible options for tourists and business travellers.

In addition to expanding its international reach, Air Cambodia recently strengthened its domestic and regional network with the delivery of a new ATR 72-600 aircraft. This 70-seat turboprop is perfectly suited for short-haul routes to smaller, rural airports that larger jets cannot access.

Known for its fuel efficiency, the ATR 72-600 consumes 15 to 20% less fuel than older aircraft models and requires a shorter runway, enabling Air Cambodia to expand services to more remote destinations while reducing environmental impact, reported Khmer Times.

Air Cambodia’s renewed commitment to connecting key cities in Southeast Asia is a promising development for travellers and tourism industries alike. With its expanded fleet and route network, the airline aims to provide greater accessibility, comfort, and sustainable travel options for the region.

As travel rebounds post-pandemic, this route revival comes at a crucial time for Cambodia’s tourism sector, inviting more visitors to discover the beauty of Sihanoukville and the surrounding islands while strengthening ties with Thailand’s bustling capital.