Teen monk killed in drive-by attack on police escort in Songkhla

In a shocking attack, gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle escorting monks during their morning alms round in Songkhla province.

The incident, which took place today, April 22, in the Saba Yoi district, resulted in the death of a 16 year old novice monk and left another injured. Police forces are now on a manhunt for the assailants, but their identities and motives remain a mystery.

The attack occurred around 6.30am when the four-door Isuzu pickup truck, driven by Police Lieutenant Watthana Chumapan from Saba Yoi Police Station, was escorting six monks and novices.

The vehicle was travelling through the Saba Yoi municipal area, with the monks collecting alms, when the gunmen struck on Suan On Road in Ban Khlong Rian village, approximately 500 metres from Wat Khula temple.

As the attackers opened fire, Watthana returned fire with both a rifle and a handgun before fleeing the scene to rush the injured to Saba Yoi Hospital. Tragically, 16 year old novice monk Phongkorn Chumapan, Watthana’s son, succumbed to his injuries.

Novice monk Phokanit Morasilp, aged 12 and from Nakhon Si Thammarat, was wounded, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Local police confirmed that a full investigation is underway, and a manhunt has been launched to track down the attackers. However, police have so far not revealed any details regarding the suspects or their possible motives for the attack. The community remains on edge as police intensify their search for answers.

The shooting has left the local community in shock, with many questioning why the attackers would target monks, who are highly respected in Thai society. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of religious figures and the increasing violence in areas once considered safe, reported The Nation.

As the investigation continues, the public is left waiting for answers, with many hoping for swift justice for the victims of this senseless attack.

