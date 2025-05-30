Chinese arrested for molesting intern at Chiang Mai aquarium

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, May 30, 2025
59 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A brazen act of sexual harassment has rocked Chiang Mai Zoo Aquarium, as a Chinese tourist was caught on camera groping a female intern before being swiftly apprehended by staff and police.

The disturbing incident has sparked outrage and a firm promise from police to prosecute the offender to the fullest extent of the law.

The incident occurred today, May 30, at the Chiang Mai Zoo Aquarium in the Mueang district. While feeding turtles on the walkway, the young female intern was suddenly approached by the male tourist. Without warning, he grabbed her buttocks and casually walked away, leaving the victim shocked and distressed.

Related Articles

Thanks to vigilant surveillance cameras, the entire episode was recorded, providing irrefutable evidence. Zoo staff immediately alerted officers, who detained the suspect and notified the Phu Ping Ratchaniwet Police Station for further investigation.

Initial police reports reveal that the tourist was unable to produce any identification, claiming he left his passport in his hotel room and giving incoherent explanations, including claims of illness. Authorities have now moved to question him at his hotel and prepare formal charges.

Chiang Mai Aquarium and the victim have both voiced their determination to pursue legal action aggressively.

“We will take this matter to the fullest extent of the law,” a spokesperson for the aquarium stated, underscoring their zero-tolerance stance on sexual harassment.

Local police echoed this resolve, emphasising that the prosecution aims not just to set an example but to uphold justice and ensure the safety of all visitors and staff, reported KhaoSod.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and firm action against inappropriate behaviour, especially in public spaces frequented by families and tourists.

As Chiang Mai continues to welcome visitors from around the world, authorities vow to protect their safety and dignity, sending a clear message that harassment will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Chiang Mai News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

