Thaksin holds firm as Pheu Thai plans Cabinet shake-up

Political tension rises over Thaksin's June 13 medical furlough hearing

June is shaping up to be a stormy month in Thai politics, with tensions boiling over amid protests and courtroom drama targeting Pheu Thai’s spiritual leader, Thaksin Shinawatra.

Despite rumoured flight and political chaos, Thaksin made a rare public appearance on Tuesday, May 27, dismissing speculation that he had fled the country. His keynote speech at a narcotics control event reaffirmed that the Pheu Thai power centre remains intact.

The political heat intensifies around the “14th-floor case,” involving Thaksin’s medical furlough from the Police General Hospital, scheduled for a crucial court hearing on June 13. Opposition groups led by former Red Shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan are fuelling unrest outside parliament, raising fears of mass protests akin to past political crises.

“The court’s decision to personally conduct the hearing has opened a new front for extra-parliamentary pressure,” analysts say.

For two decades, Thailand’s political landscape has seen cycles of protests, conflict, and military intervention. Now, with the “New Thaksin Regime” narrative gaining traction, pushed by critics like Warong Dechgitvigrom, Pheu Thai faces challenges to its grip on power. Should Thaksin fall, the government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra risks significant weakening.

Despite turbulence, the parliamentary coalition remains united for now. The 2026 budget bill, worth 3.78 trillion baht, is expected to pass with strong support. The recent Nakhon Si Thammarat by-election win has bolstered coalition seats to 324, solidifying their majority. Yet, cracks are visible as Bhumjaithai Party’s MPs dwindle and tensions simmer over Senate collusion controversies.

Thaksin has publicly reiterated there are no plans for early elections, warning the government lacks the advantage. The “deep state” continues to block the “Orange Camp” from reclaiming power, relying on alliances between red-aligned parties and traditional conservatives.

Following the budget’s first reading, Pheu Thai plans a strategic cabinet reshuffle to counter mounting political pressure. Rumours suggest reclaiming the Interior Ministry from Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul is a top priority, with Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Chantraruangthong tipped to take over. Anutin may be reassigned to Education or Commerce, triggering a domino effect of ministerial changes.

The reshuffle could weaken Bhumjaithai’s influence but risks escalating factional conflicts within the coalition. Other key moves include potential portfolio swaps in the Klatham and United Thai Nation parties as leadership jockeys for power, reported The Nation.

With “ethics and integrity” clauses looming as weapons for opposition attacks, Pheu Thai’s leadership must tread carefully to maintain control. The coming weeks will be critical as the “big boss” orchestrates a government reshuffle to secure his daughter’s administration amid one of Thailand’s most volatile political moments yet.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

