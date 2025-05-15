Shroom with a view: Israeli busted in Samui magic mushroom sting

Tourist and local woman arrested in undercover sting as foreign antics spark fury across Thailand

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott16 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025
75 3 minutes read
Shroom with a view: Israeli busted in Samui magic mushroom sting
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Another Israeli tourist has landed in hot water after being busted in a late-night sting on Koh Samui, this time for allegedly flogging hallucinogenic mushrooms out of a beachside cannabis shop.

Thailand’s patience with unruly foreign visitors is wearing thin and a fresh scandal on Koh Samui has only added fuel to the fire.

Police in Surat Thani arrested a 29 year old Israeli man and his 39 year old Thai accomplice after they were allegedly caught selling illegal psychedelic mushrooms to tourists under the guise of running a cannabis shop.

KhaoSod reported the sting unfolded yesterday, May 14, after officials received a tip-off from a concerned local that Snoopy Samui, located in Bo Phut’s Village 2, was doing far more than just peddling pot.

Related Articles

District Chief Amorn Chumchuai ordered a joint operation led by Jirapat Chuchan, involving ISOC Region 4 and officers from Bo Phut Police Station, to investigate the claims.

Undercover officers swooped in with marked 1,000-baht notes and managed to purchase a bag of “cow dung mushrooms,” a hallucinogenic substance banned under Thailand’s Category 5 narcotics law, for 800 baht.

Waiting officers then moved in and arrested the pair behind the counter: Israeli national Ben and Thai woman Bualoy.

A subsequent search of the shop uncovered more of the banned mushrooms, including:

  • 2.32 grammes in a small bag

  • 58 grammes in another

  • 247 grammes in a jar

  • 173 grammes in a second jar

The total haul was seized and the duo were slapped with charges of “jointly possessing Category 5 narcotics with intent to sell and illegally distributing them.” Both were carted off to Bo Phut Police Station for prosecution.

Shroom with a view: Israeli busted in Samui magic mushroom sting | News by Thaiger
Picture of tourists enjoying a Koh Samui beach courtesy of Koh Samui Paradise Island Estate

While cannabis is now legal in Thailand under strict regulation, hallucinogenic mushrooms remain very much illegal. The case has sparked renewed scrutiny of so-called “weed shops” operating as fronts for harder drugs, especially in tourist hotspots like Samui.

But this latest bust is just one in a growing list of incidents involving Israeli nationals drawing ire across the kingdom.

Just last week, a female Israeli tourist made headlines after being caught on camera refusing to take off her shoes at a Koh Pha Ngan café, a basic Thai custom, before blasting locals and declaring, “Israeli tourism makes Thailand more prosperous.” Her tantrum went viral after being shared by the Koh Pha Ngan Conscious Community Facebook page.

The Israeli woman, who was slammed online over the incident, later tried to backpedal by claiming she’d been “misunderstood and mistreated” because of her nationality.

And it doesn’t stop there. In recent months, Israeli visitors have found themselves at the centre of a slew of embarrassing episodes:

The string of scandals has prompted the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok to issue a public plea urging its citizens to respect Thai laws and customs while travelling.

Locals are growing increasingly frustrated, with many taking to social media to vent their anger over what they see as a pattern of arrogance and disrespect.

Back on Koh Samui, the mood is equally sour. Officers involved in the latest raid say they’re clamping down hard on shops operating outside the law, especially those targeting impressionable tourists looking for more than just sunshine and sea views.

As for Ben and Bualoy, they’re facing serious jail time if convicted, a sobering reminder that in Thailand, drugs and disrespect are a fast track to a prison cell.

Latest Thailand News
Gang arrested for stealing electrical wires in Bangkok Bangkok News

Gang arrested for stealing electrical wires in Bangkok

3 minutes ago
Shroom with a view: Israeli busted in Samui magic mushroom sting Koh Samui News

Shroom with a view: Israeli busted in Samui magic mushroom sting

16 minutes ago
Police arrest key figure in Bangkok drug network Bangkok News

Police arrest key figure in Bangkok drug network

27 minutes ago
Thai soldier forced to drive Grab and share profits to commander Thailand News

Thai soldier forced to drive Grab and share profits to commander

38 minutes ago
Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao&#8217;s Ta Takiab district Thailand News

Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao’s Ta Takiab district

47 minutes ago
Joint sentence as British teenager reveals pregnancy in Georgia Thailand News

Joint sentence as British teenager reveals pregnancy in Georgia

1 hour ago
Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase Road deaths

Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase

1 hour ago
Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients Thailand News

Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat

3 hours ago
Trang Airport finally taxiing toward take-off after years of turbulence Thailand News

Trang Airport finally taxiing toward take-off after years of turbulence

3 hours ago
Van crash causes Phuket transformer explosion, driver electrocuted Phuket News

Van crash causes Phuket transformer explosion, driver electrocuted

3 hours ago
Bangkok siege as gunman goes on rampage over lost lover Bangkok News

Bangkok siege as gunman goes on rampage over lost lover

4 hours ago
Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection Thailand News

Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection

4 hours ago
Cone, not forgotten! Pattaya clamps down on parking space hogs Pattaya News

Cone, not forgotten! Pattaya clamps down on parking space hogs

4 hours ago
Bee-ware: Swarm stings taxi driver in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Bee-ware: Swarm stings taxi driver in Nonthaburi

4 hours ago
No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river Thailand News

No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river

4 hours ago
Splash and dash! Pattaya swamped as storm lashes city (video) Pattaya News

Splash and dash! Pattaya swamped as storm lashes city (video)

5 hours ago
Pregnant woman and friend killed by lightning in Sisaket tragedy Thailand News

Pregnant woman and friend killed by lightning in Sisaket tragedy

5 hours ago
Spice bar sizzler: Ex-flame blamed for fiery bust-up in Pattaya Pattaya News

Spice bar sizzler: Ex-flame blamed for fiery bust-up in Pattaya

5 hours ago
2 Cambodian men assaulted by Thai influencers in shopping mall Thailand News

2 Cambodian men assaulted by Thai influencers in shopping mall

5 hours ago
Brace for a Thai&#8217;dal wave: Storms set to rain supreme across Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Brace for a Thai’dal wave: Storms set to rain supreme across Thailand

5 hours ago
Brake-ing bad: Good Samaritan&#8217;s house guest nicks a ride Pattaya News

Brake-ing bad: Good Samaritan’s house guest nicks a ride

5 hours ago
Phuket woman at large after stabbing victim over alleged affair Phuket News

Phuket woman at large after stabbing victim over alleged affair

22 hours ago
Mother searched after monitor lizard found eating infant’s body Thailand News

Mother searched after monitor lizard found eating infant’s body

22 hours ago
Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones Phuket News

Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones

22 hours ago
Crime NewsKoh Samui NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott16 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025
75 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Has The White Lotus changed Koh Samui forever?

Has The White Lotus changed Koh Samui forever?

1 week ago
Israeli tourist kicks up a stink over shoe rule, plays victim (video)

Israeli tourist kicks up a stink over shoe rule, plays victim (video)

1 week ago
White lines, don&#8217;t do it! British man nabbed in drugs &#038; visa overstay

White lines, don’t do it! British man nabbed in drugs & visa overstay

3 weeks ago
Twilight mixology with Aurelijus at AIR BAR, InterContinental Koh Samui

Twilight mixology with Aurelijus at AIR BAR, InterContinental Koh Samui

3 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x