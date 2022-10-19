Phuket
Urgent: Phuket Flood Relief, calling for donations!
Press Release
A coordinated effort from the Phuket Hotels Association with Living Waters Foundation starting today, 18th October, across the whole of Phuket to help all the people who have been affected by the flooding in Phuket.
As of today over 100 meals have been donated from the Tourism Safety and Security Conference which is an event organised by the Phuket Hotels Association along with the British Embassy Bangkok and the Australian Consulate-General Phuket held at the SAii Laguna Phuket. The Thailand Red Cross have also donated 100 packs of water.
Different dropoff points have been set up around the island for anyone to dropoff donations such as food, life bags, water, bedding and clothes from now for distribution on Thursday, 20 October early afternoon.
Here are the designated dropoff points, please donate before 10 am on Thursday for collection between 10 am – 12 pm:
– Mai Khao – At Receiving Area, JW Marriott Phuket Contact Person: Khun Petchari Pootapetch (Kai), Tel: 081 838 3298
– Laguna / Layan – Similan Foyer, SAii Laguna Phuket Contact Person: Khun Kanchana Kwangkaew (Zon), Tel: 062 245 3668
– Kamala / Surin – Receiving Area, Mountain side – Intercontinental Phuket Resort Contact Person: Khun Saranya Kularbwan (X), Tel: 096 6239 295
– Patong – Receiving Bay (Staff Entrance) Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Contact Person: Khun Rapeeporn Thavorn, Tel 087 2814919
– Kata / Karon – Avista Grande Phuket Karon MGallery (TBC)
– Naiharn / South – Talent Center (HR Dept.) – The Nai Harn Contact Person: Khun Nalinthipha Tansuttiwanit (Lin) or K. Boy, Tel: 076 380 200
****Drop-off times 9 am to 5 pm
– Phuket Town – Second Lobby drop off – Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town Contact Person: Khun Darisa Pathtamapaneewong, Tel 084 3538 462
****Drop-off times 10 am to 3 pm
– East Coast / Central – 5 Star Marine office – Contact Person: Khun Nat from Living Waters, Tel 081 272 3452 more@livingwatersphuket.com
About Phuket Hotels Association
The Phuket Hotels Association is a non-profit organisation comprising 78 hotel members; a broad spectrum of hotels who have joined together to: promote Phuket island as a destination; raise awareness of Phuket as a safe and quality leisure and MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) destination; educate local Phuket residents through the association’s scholarship fund, and also assist and educate with environmental best practices to reduce any harmful impact that tourism has on the island.
For more information about Phuket Hotels Association, please visit https://www.phukethotelsassociation.com
